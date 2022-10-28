Friday, Oct 28, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Salman Khan Drops Big Truth Bombs In 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar'

As the 'Dabangg' star Salman Khan is back after recovering from Dengue, he will be seen dropping harsh truth bombs in the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode on the controversial 'Bigg Boss 16'.

Bigg Boss 16
Bigg Boss 16 Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 3:38 pm

As the 'Dabangg' star Salman Khan is back after recovering from Dengue, he will be seen dropping harsh truth bombs in the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode on the controversial 'Bigg Boss 16'. 

On the upcoming episode, before Salman hits MeTV, the master of the coveted house announces a poll titled 'Mujhe Guardian Ki Zarurat Hain'.

As the name suggests, this poll requires all the housemates to cite the contestant who they think needs a guardian to play their game in the house. Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer get the most votes from the housemates and are made to sit behind a blackboard that reads 'Mujhe Guardian Ki Zarurat Hain'.

With the conclusion of this poll, the 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' is ready for the arrival of Salman Khan, who will drop a blitzkrieg of truth bombs. 

On the receiving end of Salman's 'vaar', Ankit and Sumbul are cautioned that they're hardly involved in the house and have insufficient visibility on the show. After this caveat, it will be interesting to watch how the guardian-needing duo up their game in the coming episodes on Colors.

The course of reality checks continues on this 'vaar' as the 'thappad' segment makes a comeback on the show. If all the housemates agree with Salman's opinion of the contestant sitting on the slap throne, the contestant will have to bear the consequences. 

