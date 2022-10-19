Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
'Bigg Boss 16': Relations Between Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta Turn Bitter

Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta
Priyanka Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 1:20 pm

'Bigg Boss 16' is leaving no stone unturned to impress the audience. Now the best friends and 'Udaariyan' actors Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta are seen turning enemies and differences are being created in their relationship. 

While Priyanka feels that she is the only one who supports Ankit and he is taking her for granted, Ankit tries to explain that he also respects her emotions and has feelings for her. But she is not ready to accept that. And says that it is her fault that she is poking her nose in his matters and always supports her. This creates a rift between the two.

Moreover, Shalin Bhanot makes a confession in front of Sumbul Touqeer and says that he was rude towards her because of Tina Datta as she continuously kept questioning about his relationship with Sumbul.

Shalin says: "My behaviour towards you was rude because of Tina as she keeps saying, 'Have you not seen Sumbul has a feeling for you.' I confronted her a number of times."

To this Sumbul replies: "Tina is very clever and you are my friend and it matters who stands with me." Shalin agrees and adds: "Something needs to be done now."

The contestants nominated for an exit for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta
