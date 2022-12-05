Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot Team Up Against Sumbul Touqeer In Captaincy Task

Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot Team Up Against Sumbul Touqeer In Captaincy Task

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary will be seen teaming against Sumbul Touqeer during a captaincy task in the controversial reality show.

Shalin Bhanot
Shalin Bhanot Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Dec 2022 3:18 pm

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot and Priyanka Choudhary will be seen teaming against Sumbul Touqeer during a captaincy task in the controversial reality show.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Priyanka and Shalin decide to make Ankit Gupta the new captain.

When the task begins, Sumbul sees that they are all targeting her. Shiv intervenes but Shalin shuts him and continues the task.

Sumbul tells Shalin: "Inke haath mein rehna hi nahi chahiye kuch."

Shalin asks her not to go there and Sumbul says, "Are you scared of me now?"

Priyanka gives a reply to Sumbul: "Akele kheloge tab aana saamne."

Priyanka says, "For that, you need to play either alone or with people but you aren't even playing."

Related stories

Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Breaks Down In Tears

'Bigg Boss 16': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Breaks Down, Says Ankit Gupta Makes Her Emotional

Tags

Art & Entertainment Priyanka Choudhary
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 1.63%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.27%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 2.97%

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud

Common Law Admission Test May Not Select Students With Right Ethos: CJI Chandrachud