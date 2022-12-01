Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan Get Into An Ugly Spat During Task

Home Art & Entertainment

'Bigg Boss 16': Archana Gautam, Sumbul Touqeer Khan Get Into An Ugly Spat During Task

'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen getting into an ugly spat amid a task involving the chance to reclaim Rs 25 lakh prize amount in the upcoming episode.

Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 3:09 pm

'Bigg Boss 16' contestants Archana Gautam and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen getting into an ugly spat amid a task involving the chance to reclaim Rs 25 lakh prize amount in the upcoming episode.

A promo shared on Instagram by the channel, the voice of Bigg Boss can be heard announcing that housemates will have to choose either captaincy or Rs 25 lakh from the lost prize money.

Sumbul decides to opt for captainship over prize money, which makes Archana Gautam angry leading to an unsavoury fight.

Archana says: "25 Lakh gawa diye."

To which, Sumbul is heard saying that it has not gone from your pocket.

A furious Archana is heard telling Sumbul: "Tu toh kal chali jaaegi (You will anyway be evicted soon)".

Tags

Art & Entertainment Archana Gautam Sumbul Touqeer
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

TRAI Begins Consultation Process For Tech To Show Name Of Caller On Mobile Phones

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19

Explained: What Is 48,000-Year-Old Zombie Virus That Is Potentially Harmful Like Covid-19