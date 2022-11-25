'Bhediya' Screening: Janhvi Kapoor Flaunts Her Fashionable Side, Sonakshi Sinha Comes With Rumoured Boyfriend

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's film 'Bhediya; has hit cinema screens on Friday. However, the cast and crew attended the special preview of the film on Thursday along with A-list Bollywood stars in attendance including Shahid Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor to Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam and Vaani Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan flaunted his casual side in a black shirt and matching denims and shoes while Kriti Sanon joined him in a three-piece short suit.

Rajkummar Rao, who has starred in producer Dinesh Vijan's 'Stree' and 'Roohi', attended the screening in a white shirt and blue denims. But Janhvi Kapoor took away all the attention in her side slit striped dress.

Sonakshi Sinha was another celebrity who not only made attention for her denim jacket and matching pants look but also for her company. She posed with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Zayed Khan with wife, filmmaker Kabir Khan and wife Mini Mathur, Abhimanyu Dassani, Poonam Dhillon, Jackky Bhagnani, director Shashank Khaitan, Sophie Choudry, Elli Avram were also seen at the screening.

Bhediya is comedy horror film directed by Amar Kaushik. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, it is the third installment in his horror-comedy universe, released on 25 November 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Abhishek Banerjee and Paalin Kabak. It released theatrically in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D. It is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films.