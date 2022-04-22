Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna’s Film Goes On Floors In Manali

The makers of ‘Animal’ have opened up about the film starting its shoot schedule. Actor Ranbir Kapoor and actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen pairing up for the first time in this film.

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:12 pm

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have commenced shooting for their upcoming film ‘Animal’, the makers announced on Friday. The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’ fame and backed by T-Series.

The production company said the team is currently filming in Manali, Himachal Pradesh. "Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna kickstart the first schedule of the film in Himachal Pradesh," the statement read.

On the work front, Kapoor will next be seen in the first part of filmmaker Ayan Mukherji's ‘Brahmastra’. The film marks his maiden onscreen collaboration with his wife Alia Bhatt. The film is said to be three parts long. He also has ‘Shamshera’ with actor Sanjay Dutt to be released soon. Also, there is an untitled project by filmmaker Luv Ranjan where he will be seen alongside Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn and others.

On the other hand, Mandanna has a flurry of projects under her belt. One of these is the much-in-talks sequel of actor Allu Arjun starrer ‘Pushpa’.

‘Animal’ is slated to be released on August 11, 2023.

