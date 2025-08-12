Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE To Hit $1 In 2025, But This Crypto May Get Their First After Major CEX Announcement

The Dogecoin Price Prediction 2025 suggests DOGE can reach $1, making a splash in crypto fans. As much as Dogecoin remains popular, other startup projects like Remittix are building momentum for real-world use cases under the radar.

Published on:
Dogecoin Price Prediction
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE To Hit $1 In 2025, But This Crypto May Get Their First After Major CEX Announcement
As Remittix (RTX) approaches a $20 million threshold and a major centralized exchange (CEX) listing announcement, the crypto world is showing close interest in this new altcoin's future.
Dogecoin Market Overview and Growing Demand for Real-World Crypto Solutions

The current price of Dogecoin is $0.2314 and its market capitalization is approximately $34.85 billion. Its daily trading volume is close to $2.58 billion but has dropped 10.88% recently. Dogecoin continues to be a well-known digital asset despite some temporary slippages, backed by its active community and popularity as a meme coin.

But the majority of investors are interested in projects with real-world use. As the demand for low gas fee cryptocurrency options and solutions to real-world payment issues increases, interest in new DeFi projects is growing.

Remittix fits this bill as a novel cross-chain DeFi project focused on seamless crypto-to-fiat payments. It seeks to enable easier and quicker global transactions, so it is relevant to those users who seek faster, more affordable options than the traditional banking system.

Why Remittix Could Be the Next Cryptocurrency to Watch

Now priced at $0.0922 per token, Remittix has already sold over 590 million tokens and raised over $18.9 million in its presale. The project's primary objective is to enable direct crypto transfers to bank accounts in 30+ nations, focusing on the massive $190 trillion payments industry globally.

The most important milestone is probably not far off: Remittix will announce its first big centralized exchange listing after surpassing the $20 million presale threshold. More liquidity, wider availability, and the potential to attract thousands of new investors are all promised by the CEX launch.

A beta version of Remittix's Web3 wallet, intended for mobile devices, will also be made available in Q3 2025. Cross-border payments are made faster and less expensive because to the user-friendly interface, which is designed to accommodate both bitcoin experts and novices.

Key Highlights of the Remittix Project:

  • Global Reach: Over 30 countries offer direct cryptocurrency-to-bank payments.

  • Real Utility: Practical payments are what it's built for, not speculation

  • Security: Audited by CertiK for highest blockchain security

  • Wallet Launch: Beta launch in Q3 2025 with cross-chain capabilities

  • Strong Presale: $18.9 million + raised, closing in on $20 million mark

Remittix is unique among other future crypto projects in that it's focused on real-world problems with a clear use case and good infrastructure. Its deflationary tokenomics and growing community support make it a project to consider alongside more established coins such as Dogecoin.

While the Dogecoin Price Prediction continues to generate controversy regarding its potential future value, Remittix's real-world approach and impending CEX listing release present a strong competitor for those investors who want exposure to the next prominent altcoin with utility and scalability prospects.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency investments are risky and highly volatile. This is not financial advice; always do your research. Our editors are not involved, and we do not take responsibility for any losses.

