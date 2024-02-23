10 Best HP Laptops Under 50000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Best overall: The , featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, offers a winning combination of performance, display quality, and storage capacity.
Best with fast charging: The processor and equipped with a 14-inch FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, stands out for its rapid charging capability, allowing users to stay productive on the go.
Best budget: The , 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, offers excellent value for budget-conscious buyers without compromising on performance.
Best for students: The processor and featuring a 15.6-inch FHD display, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB SSD, is an ideal choice for students seeking a reliable and versatile laptop for their academic needs.
HP has been a dominant player in the Indian laptop market, consistently offering a wide range of products to cater to various needs and budgets. The sub-50000 price segment is particularly competitive, with HP standing out for its performance, features, and affordability.
One of the key strengths of this brand in this range is their excellent functionality. Many models come equipped with the latest generation processors from Intel or AMD, offering smooth multitasking and capable performance for everyday tasks. Additionally, the best HP laptops often feature a good balance of RAM and storage options, ensuring that users can find a configuration that meets their needs without breaking the bank.
In terms of features, the best HP laptop under 50000 often includes modern conveniences such as USB-C ports, fast charging support, and ergonomic keyboards. Some models also offer additional features like fingerprint readers or dedicated graphics cards, making them suitable for a wide range of use cases including casual gaming or content creation.
Overall, HP's lineup of laptops under 50000 in India offers a compelling set of features, and affordability, making them a popular choice among consumers looking for a reliable and budget-friendly laptop option.
Essential parameters you should consider before purchasing an HP laptop
Purpose: Determine the primary use of the laptop, such as work, gaming, or multimedia consumption, to choose the right specifications.
Processor: Select a processor based on your usage needs. For basic tasks, an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 is sufficient, while an i5 or Ryzen 5 is ideal for more demanding tasks.
RAM: Opt for at least 8GB of RAM for smooth multitasking. For intensive tasks like gaming or video editing, consider 16GB or more.
Storage: Decide between a traditional hard drive (HDD) for more storage at a lower cost, or a solid-state drive (SSD) for faster performance, albeit at a higher cost per GB.
Graphics: Integrated graphics are suitable for regular tasks, but for gaming or graphic-intensive work, a dedicated graphics card is recommended.
Display: Consider the size, resolution, and display technology (like IPS for better viewing angles and colour accuracy) based on your preferences and usage.
Battery Life: Choose a laptop with good battery life, especially if you need to use it on-the-go frequently.
Build Quality: Look for a durable build that can withstand regular use. Metal chassis laptops are often more robust than plastic ones.
Connectivity: Ensure the laptop has the necessary ports (like USB, HDMI, and headphone jack) and wireless connectivity (like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) you need.
Portability: Consider the weight and dimensions of each laptop to ensure they are portable enough for easy carrying and use on the go.
Software and Features: Evaluate pre-installed software, security features, and additional functionalities (e.g., touchscreens, stylus support) to determine if they align with your needs and preferences.
Advertisement
How we picked them for you when curating the list
Performance Evaluation: We thoroughly analysed the performance specifications of each HP laptop, considering factors such as processor speed, RAM capacity, and storage type to ensure that they offer the performance you need for your computing tasks.
User Reviews and Ratings: We sifted through user reviews and ratings from reliable sources to gauge real-world user experiences with each laptop model. This helped us identify any potential issues or standout features that could influence your decision.
Feature Comparison: We compared the features of each HP laptop, including display quality, battery life, build materials, and connectivity options, to ensure that they meet your specific requirements and preferences.
Value Assessment: We evaluated the overall value proposition of each laptop, considering its price point in relation to its performance, features, and build quality. This helped us identify the models that offer the best balance of affordability and functionality.
Below is the list of best hp laptops under 5000 in India along with their price
The HP 15s, powered by an efficient AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon graphics, delivers seamless multitasking and stunning visuals for work and entertainment. With 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth operations and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display ensures high-quality viewing, although some users find it lacking. Despite its long battery life and fast charging capabilities, it may heat up during heavy use. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and multiple connectivity ports for effortless connectivity. While the HP TrueVision camera and dual speakers enhance virtual meetings, some users find the keyboard quality disappointing. Overall, the HP 15s is a reliable choice for productivity and entertainment on-the-go, with a focus on performance and connectivity.
Specifications:
Price: 42,419 (
MRP 59,10927% Off)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Graphics: AMD Radeon
Memory: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6" FHD micro-edge
OS: Windows 11
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0
Ports: USB-C, USB-A, HDMI
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Efficient multitasking
Display is not impressive
Vibrant graphics clarity
Subpar keyboard quality
Excellent battery backup
Enhanced virtual meeting capabilities
Excellent design and look
Good quality and performance
User’s review: Writing this review after using it for almost a year. Great product for office use. I bought it for 50,000 Rs and now it is at 46,500 Rs. Value for money. Highly recommended.
Why it's worth buying: Recognized as an Amazon Choice product with a 4-star rating, signifying reliability and user satisfaction.
The HP Laptop 15s is a powerful computing companion, boasting a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics for smooth multitasking and creative work. Its integrated 4G LTE and USB connections ensure efficient connectivity on the go, while fast-booting technology allows for quick access to your files. With its sleek design and anti-glare screen, it's a portable and eye-friendly option for work or travel. The 15.6-inch FHD display delivers crisp visuals, but some users have noted poor battery backup and loud fan noise, especially during heavy tasks. Despite these drawbacks, the HP 15s remains a reliable choice for those seeking strong performance and connectivity in a lightweight package.
Specifications:
Price: 49,999 (
MRP 70,23529% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i5-1235U
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
Storage: 512GB SSD
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Screen: 15.6" FHD display
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, Bluetooth
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Pros
Cons
Fast-booting technology
Poor battery backup
Sleek and portable design
Loud fan noise
Voice assistant support
Heats during heavy tasks
Efficient connectivity options
Strong performance
Decent screen quality
User’s review: I have been using this HP laptop for a longtime, I had not seen and noticed any issues till now, I have had a very good experience with hp. Worthy product of all time. I am submitting my review after 3 months of hard daily use of 7 hrs .
Why it's worth buying: With over 1,100 ratings on Amazon and a solid 4-star average, this HP Laptop 15s offers strong performance and reliable connectivity, making it a worthwhile investment for users seeking efficiency and versatility in their computing experience.
Advertisement
The HP 15s laptop, featuring an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and AMD Radeon graphics, delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display provides clear visuals, although some users find it lacking. Despite its long battery life and HP Fast Charge technology, the laptop may have issues with the screen quality and keypad durability. However, its thin and light design makes it easy to carry, and features like Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 ensure seamless connectivity. With Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office pre-installed, it's ready for productivity out of the box. Overall, the HP 15s is a solid choice for users seeking a balance of performance and portability.
Specifications:
Price: 32,890 (
MRP 50,56535% Off)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6" FHD Anti-Glare
Graphics: AMD Radeon
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
Pros
Cons
Smooth and reliable performance
Average screen quality
Thin and light design
Keypad could be improved
Fast charging battery capability
Speed and size is excellent
Great design and features
User’s review: It’s a beautiful machine with great design and features along with good performance. For me, the USP is the backlit keyboard. Overall great purchase. Battery backup is good, I tested for 3 hrs and it was still more than 50 percent. Silent operation, no sound of fan etc. Tested with multitasking, it worked efficiently. Windows 11 with MS office 2021 is available with this . So overall it has been a great purchase. It runs older games of 2000s as well.
Why it's worth buying: With a high rating and popularity on Amazon, it's a trusted choice among buyers.
Advertisement
The HP 15s laptop, powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, offers reliable performance for daily tasks. With 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and fast boot-up times. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge anti-glare display provides crisp visuals, though some users may find it lacking. Despite its lightweight design, the laptop delivers long battery life and supports HP Fast Charge technology for quick recharging. Its connectivity options include multiple USB ports, HDMI, and Bluetooth, ensuring easy data transfer and device pairing. The full-size keyboard with numeric keypad offers comfortable typing, while the touchpad supports multi-touch gestures for smooth navigation. However, some users may find the lack of dedicated graphics limiting for graphic-intensive tasks. Overall, the HP 15s is a reliable and portable laptop suitable for productivity and entertainment on the go.
Specifications
Price: 36,880 (
MRP 52,40630% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4, 11th Gen
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6-inch FHD
Graphics: Intel UHD
OS: Windows 11 Home
Pros
Cons
Lightweight and portable
Brightness is very low
Comfortable typing experience
Battery backup could be better
Fast data transfer
Long battery life
Solid build quality
Speed and performance is good
Decent display quality
Keyboard comes with a backlight
User’s review: I have been using this product for 3 months and I am very happy to say that it is working fine and I will highly recommend it to all of the 11th and 12th class students for the online study purposes. It can also do some graphic and gaming work and features MS office 2021 which will be helpful in your school projects and some of your online presentations. In these 3 months I have n't seen any lag and hang up situations even if I am playing any game or using it for graphic work. You can buy this laptop if it is under 40000. It will be great value for money.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliable performance and affordability, backed by a solid 4.1-star rating on Amazon from over 2200 satisfied customers.
The HP Pavilion 15 eg2017TU boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor for swift multitasking and efficient processing. With Intel UHD graphics and a 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display, it delivers vivid visuals and immersive entertainment. The upgraded 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD ensure smooth performance and swift access to files. Despite its sleek design and HP Fast Charge technology, the battery may fall short, lasting only up to 7 hours and 30 minutes. Additionally, while it features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless connectivity, some users may find the sound quality lacking. Equipped with HP Wide Vision HD camera and audio by B&O, it enhances collaboration and delivers clear audio during video conferences. Its eco-friendly construction, including recycled plastics and ENERGY STAR certification, makes it a sustainable choice for environmentally conscious consumers.
Specifications
Price: 47,822 (
MRP 58,17518% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U
Graphics: Intel UHD
Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6" FHD
Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Pros
Cons
Enhanced multitasking capability
Limited battery life
Efficient connectivity options
Average sound quality
Swift performance
Sustainable design
Great display quality
Good performance and quality
User’s review: Good build quality and B&O speaker makes it truly worthy. and good speed and good touch pad. Battery could be better..it backs up with the internet 4.5 - 5 hours.
Why it's worth buying: Its multitasking efficiency, coupled with vivid visuals and a sleek design, makes it a reliable and stylish choice for everyday use.
The HP Laptop 14s fq1092AU is a versatile powerhouse designed for seamless productivity and entertainment on the go. Featuring an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, it delivers reliable performance and stunning visuals on its 14-inch FHD micro-edge display. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, multitasking is effortless, and storage is ample. Its thin and light design makes it easy to carry, while long-lasting battery life and HP Fast Charge keep you connected all day. Windows 11 Home offers a fresh and creative user experience, complemented by features like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and a backlit keyboard for enhanced usability. However, some users may find the Wi-Fi connectivity limited to Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and the lack of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 could be a drawback for those seeking the latest wireless technology.
Specifications:
Price: 41,890 (
MRP 55,69125% Off)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics
Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 14-inch FHD
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Pros
Cons
Enhanced multitasking capability
Limited battery life
Efficient connectivity options
Average sound quality
Swift performance
Sustainable design
Great display quality
Good performance and quality
User’s review: I was having nearly three months of research to find out a best laptop for both personal and professional use that comes within a range of 40 to 60 K. HP 14s is the one which I concluded at last . After 2 weeks of experience I'm writing this review. The laptop works in a smooth way without any glitches and trouble.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its reliable performance, stunning visual quality, and positive user reviews, with 55% giving it 5 stars on Amazon.
The HP Laptop 15s fq5007TU is a reliable companion for everyday computing needs. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and Intel UHD Graphics, it offers dependable performance for tasks like browsing, streaming, and productivity. The 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare technology ensures clear visuals even in bright environments, while the micro-edge bezel design maximises screen space. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, multitasking is smooth, and storage is ample. The backlit keyboard adds convenience in low-light conditions. However, some users may find the battery backup to be insufficient for extended use, and the keyboard keys might feel a bit stiff to type on. Despite these drawbacks, the HP 15s fq5007TU excels in delivering reliable performance and essential features for daily tasks.
Specifications
Price: 37,990 (
MRP 57,66934% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U
Graphics: Intel UHD
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6-inch FHD
Keyboard: Backlit
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
Pros
Cons
Efficient performance
Keys may feel stiff
Crisp display with anti-glare
Battery backup is low
Backlit keyboard for low-light use
Thin and portable design
Multiple connectivity options
Fast multitasking
User’s review: If your budget is not good and you want a good laptop then you need to buy this because in this amount this is best.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity on Amazon as an "Amazon Choice" product with over 500 purchases last month underscores its high quality use case.
The HP Laptop 15s-fr4000TU is a versatile and reliable choice for daily computing tasks. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics, it delivers impressive performance for work, entertainment, and creative projects. The 15.6-inch FHD display with anti-glare coating ensures a clear and vibrant viewing experience, while the backlit keyboard adds convenience in low-light environments. With 8GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, multitasking is smooth, and storage is ample. The laptop also features dual speakers for immersive audio and fast charging technology. However, some users may find the battery life to be a bit short for all-day use. Despite this drawback, the HP Laptop 15s-fr4000TU excels in providing a powerful and portable computing experience.
Specifications:
Price: 46,490 (
MRP 60,59923% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i5-1155G7
Graphics: Intel Iris Xe
Display: 15.6" FHD anti-glare
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Operating System: Windows 11
Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI
Pros
Cons
Impressive performance
Moderate speaker quality
Clear vibrant display
Limited battery life
Fast storage access
Alexa integration for convenience
Backlit keyboard for low-light typing
Crisp visuals and anti glare display
User’s review: Good sound and display, and also good windows 11 experience with good speed performance as I expected. Multitasking is also nice in this product and I'm happy with everything in this model.
Why it's worth buying: It offers a high-performance computing experience, earning it a solid 4.2-star rating on Amazon and making it worth the investment.
The HP 15s-fy5005TU laptop offers reliable performance and convenience for your everyday computing needs. With a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, you can tackle tasks with ease, whether you're browsing the web, working on documents, or streaming content. The spacious 1TB SSD provides ample storage for your files and ensures swift boot-up times and snappy responsiveness. Its 15.6-inch FHD display delivers crisp visuals, while the lightweight design and long battery life make it perfect for on-the-go use. However, some users may find the lack of additional ports limiting, as it only features Wi-Fi and USB connectivity. Overall, the HP 15s-fy5005TU combines performance, portability, and sustainability, making it a solid choice for everyday computing.
Specifications
Price: 40,999 (
MRP 52,72122% Off)
Processor: Intel Core i3-1215U
Storage: 1TB SSD
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Graphics: Intel UHD
Display: 15.6" FHD
OS: Windows 11 Home
Pros
Cons
Reliable performance for daily tasks
Limited connectivity options
Ample storage for files and data
Swift boot-up and responsiveness
Lightweight and portable design
Long battery life for on-the-go use
User’s review: Everything is so simple and wonderful.. especially the storage 1tb ssd gives you permission to save and hold anything.. The battery is a little bit disappointing but the sound and screen quality is awesome.. i think in this price range it's a good choice for all.. thank you hp and thank you Amazon
Why it's worth buying: With its robust performance and ample storage capacity, the HP 15s laptop offers a reliable computing experience for daily tasks and multimedia needs, making it a worthwhile investment for users seeking efficiency and convenience.
10.
The HP Laptop 15s eq2223AU offers a blend of portability, performance, and entertainment features to enhance your computing experience. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor and AMD Radeon graphics, it delivers reliable performance for everyday tasks and multimedia enjoyment. With a sleek design and a thin micro-edge bezel display, you can immerse yourself in clear, vibrant visuals wherever you go. The long-lasting battery life and HP Fast Charge technology ensure you stay productive and connected throughout the day. However, some users may find the display quality to be below average. Despite this drawback, the HP Laptop 15s eq2223AU remains a versatile choice for those seeking a lightweight yet capable laptop for work, entertainment, and on-the-go computing.
Specifications:
Price: 38,990 (
MRP 52,05525% Off)
Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Graphics: AMD Radeon
RAM: 8GB DDR4
Storage: 512GB SSD
Display: 15.6-inch FHD OLED
Operating System: Windows 11 Home
Weight: 1.69 kg
Pros
Cons
Reliable performance
Below-average display visibility
Long-lasting battery life
Thin and light design
Clear vibrant display
Fast charging capability
User’s review: The product is very smooth in usage point of view. Coming to performance it is decent. Since I have taken the 16GB variant, the performance is very good. The screen quality is optimal. The connectivity is very smooth. Overall, a good product for a decent price.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its reliable performance, long-lasting battery, and sleek design, making it ideal for productivity and entertainment on the go.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Are HP laptops under 50000 durable?
Yes, HP laptops under 50000 are designed with quality materials and undergo rigorous testing to ensure durability and reliability, offering long-term performance and value for money.
Do HP laptops under 50000 have good battery life?
Yes, HP laptops under 50000 come equipped with efficient battery technology, providing extended battery life to support your work or entertainment needs throughout the day without frequent charging.
Are HP laptops under 50000 suitable for gaming?
While HP laptops under 50000 may not be specifically designed for high-end gaming, many models offer decent performance for casual gaming with integrated or entry-level dedicated graphics cards.
Do HP laptops under 50000 support fast charging?
Yes, many HP laptops under 50000 feature fast-charging technology, allowing you to quickly recharge your device and get back to work or play without long waiting times.
Can HP laptops under 50000 handle multitasking?
Absolutely, HP laptops under 50000 are equipped with capable processors and sufficient RAM to handle multitasking efficiently, allowing you to run multiple applications smoothly without significant slowdowns.
In Conclusion
HP laptops under 50000 offer a compelling blend of affordability, performance, and reliability. With a range of models featuring durable construction, efficient processors, and adequate storage, these laptops cater to various needs, from everyday computing to light gaming and multimedia tasks. Choosing from our curated list ensures access to quality devices that deliver on key aspects such as durability, battery life, and performance. Their user-friendly design and dependable after-sales service make them a worthwhile investment for those seeking a balance between functionality and budget-friendliness.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change