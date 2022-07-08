Venice To Charge Tourists Entrance Fee To Curb Over-Tourism

To curb over-tourism in one of the most beautiful places on earth – Venice, tourists now will have to pay an entrance fee. Venice becomes the world’s first city to charge an entry fee. Yes, you read that right. For decades, the lagoon city has been suffering from over-tourism and with this move, the problem of over-tourism will be solved. This will be implemented from 16 January 2023.

It is mandatory for visitors to make a reservation through a new digital system. They will have to pay a daily fee ranging from euro 3 (Rs 247) to euro 10 (Rs 823), depending on the crowd at the tourist destination sites. Travellers who plan their trip well in advance will be charged a lower price rate.

According to reports, here are the places where the entrance fee will be applied: Lido di Venezia, Pellestrina, Murano, Burano, Torcello, Sant'Erasmo, Mazzorbo, Mazzorbetto, Vignole, S. Andrea, La Certosa, S. Servolo, S. Clemente and Poveglia.

This system enables the city officials to check the number of visitors visiting a particular tourist spot. This will help in providing services and staff accordingly. Thus, handling the crowd better and efficiently.

If the traveller fails to pay the entry fee, they will be charged with a fine which ranges from euro 50 (Rs 4,116) to euro (Rs 24,701).

There are certain exemptions, however. Special people, homeowners, people who come to the city to seek medical treatment, people who come to meet relatives, people who attend cultural or other events and children who are under the age of six, do not have to pay the entry fee. Along with this, people who work in Venice, students and property owners, do not have to register or pay. Travellers who are staying overnight as hotel guests do not have to pay an entry fee as they will be charged tourist tax for their stay.

They will have to show proof to be exempted. Officials said that one of the ways to do that is by scanning QR codes which will reveal if they fit in the category of entry fee exemption.

According to reports, Simone Venturini, Venice’s councillor for tourism, in a press conference said that this new measure is a great revolution. This initiative is not an attempt to shut the city but to reduce the tourism peaks by keeping a tab on tourist destinations. He reveals,” Venice is a living city and it has to stay that way. It is not a system to make cash but to manage tourist flows.”