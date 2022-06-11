Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

US Drops The Mandatory Rule To Present Negative Covid-19 Test Before Departure

Prioritising health and safety, the CDC recommends people to still get the covid-19 test done before they begin their journey

US Drops The Mandatory Rule To Present Negative Covid-19 Test Before Departure
The rule was causing damage to international trips Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 2:26 pm

The US lifts one of the longest-running travel bans of the covid-19 pandemic. Biden administration has decided to remove the requirement to present covid-19 test results for inbound travellers before departure. The requirement ends on Sunday.

The Trump administration imposed the ban in early 2021 and later, the Biden administration put in force stricter rules. Earlier, the inbound travellers (also including the US citizens) were subjected to show the proof of covid-19 negative test results before beginning their journey from the U.S. However, travellers who entered the country via road were an exception to the rule.

Due to this strict rule, the travel industry faced the brunt of it. The rule was causing damage to international trips. Hence, the airlines and others in the travel industry urged the administration to drop the rule.

Related stories

A Holiday On The Wild Side: Debrigarh Eco Retreat

Heady Wonder 

5 Of Our Favourite Foods That May Disappear Due To Climate Change

As per the officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rule was no longer needed and it will end on 12 June at 12.01 AM ET (GMT 4:01 PM). Along with this, the officials also mentioned that the CDC will rethink the decision in 90 days and will reinforce if new covid-19 variant outbreaks.

To keep safety and health as the priority, the CDC recommends people to still get the covid-19 test done before they begin their journey. Along with this, the Biden administration mandates travellers to wear a mask on flights and out on public transportation. 

Tags

Travel Travel Travel Rules Travel Entry Rules Travel & Tourism USA COVID-19 International Travel
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Did Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight? Watch Here

Babar 'Illegal Fielding' Results In 5 Penalty Runs

Babar 'Illegal Fielding' Results In 5 Penalty Runs