US Drops The Mandatory Rule To Present Negative Covid-19 Test Before Departure

The US lifts one of the longest-running travel bans of the covid-19 pandemic. Biden administration has decided to remove the requirement to present covid-19 test results for inbound travellers before departure. The requirement ends on Sunday.

The Trump administration imposed the ban in early 2021 and later, the Biden administration put in force stricter rules. Earlier, the inbound travellers (also including the US citizens) were subjected to show the proof of covid-19 negative test results before beginning their journey from the U.S. However, travellers who entered the country via road were an exception to the rule.

Due to this strict rule, the travel industry faced the brunt of it. The rule was causing damage to international trips. Hence, the airlines and others in the travel industry urged the administration to drop the rule.

As per the officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rule was no longer needed and it will end on 12 June at 12.01 AM ET (GMT 4:01 PM). Along with this, the officials also mentioned that the CDC will rethink the decision in 90 days and will reinforce if new covid-19 variant outbreaks.

To keep safety and health as the priority, the CDC recommends people to still get the covid-19 test done before they begin their journey. Along with this, the Biden administration mandates travellers to wear a mask on flights and out on public transportation.