The Picturesque Uttarakhand Will Soon Have A Bustling Film City

Known as one of the picturesque destinations, Uttarakhand is gearing up to soon have a film city. Uttarakhand has always been one of the prominent places for filmmakers for shooting. Building a film city in one of the poignant tourist destinations will be helpful for the filmmakers as well as increase tourism in the area.

According to the government officials, a plan of action to build the film city has been discussed. It will include film industry-related infrastructure, basic shooting area, production facilities and other equipment. Along with this, the officials are also planning to construct a national-level film training institute whose new branch will be established in Uttarakhand. Universities which fall under Uttarakhand will also have courses related to films and the filmmaking process.

As per the press release, a plan of providing subsidies for mobile theatres which are located in the hilly regions and border areas is also in discussion. This plan of action will also include films based on dialects and languages of Uttarakhand which will be screened at national and international film festivals.

In recent years, Uttarakhand has gained popularity as a film destination for several iconic films. It dates way back to Bimal Roy’s 1958 film known as Madhumati. In not-so-old films movies like Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath, Shree Narayan Singh’s Batti Gul Metre Chalu and Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Paan Singh Tomar have also been shot at the iconic Uttarakhand.

States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are already bustling with various film cities. Similarly, in 2020, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to build India’s biggest film industry in the state.