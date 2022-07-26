Thailand All Set To Host 3-Day International Festival Showcasing Colours of Northeast India

To showcase talent as well as diplomatic relations between Northeast India and Thailand, the latter is all geared up for its upcoming three-day festivity. The second edition of this festivity will feature song, dance, fashion show, discussion, buyer-seller meets and more. The festivity will begin on July 29 in Bangkok. The festivity is a medium to embrace the diplomatic relation between Thailand and India which has been existing for the last 75 years, according to media reports.

Keeping the major focus on the Tai culture of the Northeast, a large team from the Tai Khamti and Tai Ahom communities (from the regions of upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh) will showcase their rich heritage, history and culture, as per media reports. The audience will get a chance to have a conversation with well-known Tai historians and scholars to know more about the region.

Several famous stars from Northeast and Thai actors along with Anek fame Bollywood actress Andrea Kevichusa; will walk the fashion ramp. They will be showcasing Northeastern fabrics by designers from local regions. Along with this, top music bands from North-East and Thailand will perform at the event. Food from different regions will also be put under special attention.

The main celebration of art, culture and music will take place on July 30 and 31.

Coming to the business aspect of the event, representatives from Northeast states as well as 30 MSME entrepreneurs will be there and showcase their products in the region. Major emphasis will be on tea, crafts, agro-horti production and not to forget, tourism, as per media reports.

Keeping in mind the importance of Act East Policy, a series of B2B meets will be conducted to feature bilateral trade. This business meeting will revolve around tourism and people from departments like tourism and business from the Northeastern region will shed light on these aspects.

The first edition of this event took place in February 2019.