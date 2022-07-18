Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Sustainability Tourism: Ladakh Will Soon Build Plastic Roads To Reduce Carbon Footprint

They have decided that at least 10 per cent of the road will be made with growing plastic waste

Technology will also work in disposing of tons of plastic waste which has been accumulated in Ladakh
Technology will also work in disposing of tons of plastic waste which has been accumulated in Ladakh

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 6:42 pm

In an attempt to protect ecology and reduce carbon footprints in the Himalayas, the administration of the Union Territory of Ladakh has come up with a decision to use plastic waste for the construction of roads. They have decided that at least 10 per cent of the road will be made with growing plastic waste.

The Administrative Secretary of the PWD Department of Ladakh has also made the compulsory use of practice waste in the construction of the road in Ladakh. As per media reports, the plastic wait will contain wastes like plastic bottles, containers, etc. With this, the department is also planning to ensure the shredding of plastic machines in Leh and Kargil, and also use at least 10% of the plastic for the construction of roads.

As per media reports, the Ladakh administration has approved a legal timeframe to begin the construction of the road. Along with this, the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), New Delhi has also organised training for local engineers, the rural development department, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) in Leh and Kargil districts.

According to the media report, the Divisional Commissioner of Ladakh has also informed that technology will also work in disposing tons of plastic waste which has been accumulated in Ladakh for years.

As per media reports, five principal scientists from CRRI will be providing training. The training will help them while constructing roads and other activities in the cold climate condition of Ladakh. According to reports, Biswas said, “Ladakh officials and engineers will learn advanced techniques to reuse the plastic waste in road construction which will in turn also help protect the fragile environment of Ladakh in accordance with the vision of making a carbon-neutral Ladakh.”

