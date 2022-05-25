Rajasthan Builds Its Third Leopard Reserve In Amagarh

Planning a trip to the pink city - Jaipur? Do not miss out on the new safari ride Rajasthan offers. This is the third leopard safari set-up. The Amargarh Leopard Safari is set in the Aravalli Hills which is just 30 minutes from Jaipur. The safari is spread over 1,524 hectares and provides shelter to 16 leopards and 250 species of birds. There are total sever water points set up for leopards, and for tourists to spot them. The other two safaris are set in Jhalana and Jawai.

The safari was inaugurated on the occasion of International Biological Biodiversity Day on May 22. According to a report, Forest department officials pointed out the existence of a large number of leopards in the Amagarh hills, residing adjoining the forest area around Galta. In the Jhalana region, a rise in the number of leopards can be seen. The new leopards will be shifted to the Amagarh forest. The building of a new safari has also led to an increase in tourism in the area and thus, the funds can be invested in the development of the forest reserve.

The safari is functional twice a day. Timings are 5.30 AM to 8 AM and 4.45 PM to 7.15 PM. According to reports, 10 safari vehicles will be available with a capacity of 120 people every day. While you are taking your adventurous safari ride, you can also look out for hyenas, jackals, wild cats, foxes civets, cats, nilgai, sambar and birds which also included peacocks, parakeets and woodpeckers.

Project Leopard is a new initiative started by the state’s forest department in 2018. It aims to protect and preserve the big cats which are declared endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Apart from the fun safari ride, you can also check out Maharaja Jawai Sing II’s fort which was built in the 18th century.