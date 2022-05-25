Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Travel

Rajasthan Builds Its Third Leopard Reserve In Amagarh

The other two safaris are set in Jhalana and Jawai of Rajasthan

Rajasthan Builds Its Third Leopard Reserve In Amagarh
The Amargarh Leopard Safari is set in the Aravalli Hills which is just 30 minutes from Jaipur Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 May 2022 5:37 pm

Planning a trip to the pink city - Jaipur? Do not miss out on the new safari ride Rajasthan offers. This is the third leopard safari set-up. The Amargarh Leopard Safari is set in the Aravalli Hills which is just 30 minutes from Jaipur. The safari is spread over 1,524 hectares and provides shelter to 16 leopards and 250 species of birds. There are total sever water points set up for leopards, and for tourists to spot them. The other two safaris are set in Jhalana and Jawai.

The safari was inaugurated on the occasion of International Biological Biodiversity Day on May 22. According to a report, Forest department officials pointed out the existence of a large number of leopards in the Amagarh hills, residing adjoining the forest area around Galta. In the Jhalana region, a rise in the number of leopards can be seen. The new leopards will be shifted to the Amagarh forest. The building of a new safari has also led to an increase in tourism in the area and thus, the funds can be invested in the development of the forest reserve.

Related stories

This Book Explores The Pandemic Trend Of Eating Alone In Public

Show & Tell: 7 Captivating Crafts That You Must Check Out In Kashmir

The safari is functional twice a day. Timings are 5.30 AM to 8 AM and 4.45 PM to 7.15 PM. According to reports, 10 safari vehicles will be available with a capacity of 120 people every day. While you are taking your adventurous safari ride, you can also look out for hyenas, jackals, wild cats, foxes civets, cats, nilgai, sambar and birds which also included peacocks, parakeets and woodpeckers. 

Project Leopard is a new initiative started by the state’s forest department in 2018. It aims to protect and preserve the big cats which are declared endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Apart from the fun safari ride, you can also check out Maharaja Jawai Sing II’s fort which was built in the 18th century.

Tags

Travel Rajasthan Rajasthan Tourism Travel Safari Leopard Safari Amagarh Jaipur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

Korean Cinema, Songs Rule Northeast India; Youth Looks Up To K-Pop Icons

Starved Of Fresh Content, Bollywood Is Desperately Looking For New Ideas

Starved Of Fresh Content, Bollywood Is Desperately Looking For New Ideas