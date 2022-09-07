Not Just Litti Chokha: Try These 5 Lip-Smacking Dishes For A Taste Of Bihar

Whenever we think of Bihari cuisine, the first thing that comes to our mind is the humble Litti Chokha. The baked dough ball made of whole wheat flour is stuffed with gram flour and served with a vegetable preparation of roasted and mashed eggplant, tomato and potato. However, there are innumerable dishes from Bihar apart from Litti Chokha that you haven’t tried yet. Here's a look at 5 such lip-smacking Bihari dishes.

Dal Pitha

Dal Pitha Shutterstock

Bihar's own version of dumplings, Dal Pitha is a must-have dish for its unique flavour and texture. The pitha or rice covering is stuffed with a spicy lentil mixture. The nutritional content of the dish is very high since its rich in protein.

Bihari Kebab

Bihari Kebab Shutterstock

Bihar, like many Indian states, has its own version of Kebab. Made from either buff or lamb, with a blend of spices and raw papaya, Bihari Kebab is bigger and also spicier, unlike other versions in the country. The smoky flavour and tenderness of the kebabs are so divine that they will leave you wanting for more.

Champaran Mutton

Champaran Mutton Shutterstock

Also known as Ahuna or Batlohi, Champaran Mutton is a delightful dish with its roots in Champaran, a district of Bihar. It is prepared by marinating mutton in a mix of mustard oil and ghee, garlic, onion, and ginger along with a spice paste. The mixture is transferred to an earthenware pot, which is sealed with kneaded flour. The dish is cooked slowly on a low flame of a wood fire.

Thekua

Thekua Shutterstock

This dessert from Bihar is a desi version of cookies. Thekua is commonly cooked in batches and enjoyed over a few days since it doesn’t go stale quickly. The crispy biscuit-like dish is made with all-purpose flour or maida, sugar or jaggery, and coconut, and then fried. A healthier version of the dish can be made using wheat, refined oil, and honey, and baking it instead of frying it.

Parwal ki Mithai

A traditional Bihari dessert, Parwal ki Mithai is prepared for almost all festivals and special occasions. Pointed Gourd (Parwal) is stuffed with a mixture of khoya and dry fruits, which makes it both tasty and healthy. It is the perfect combination of sweet and salty and can be enjoyed by even those who aren't big fans of desserts.