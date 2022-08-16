Musicathon - the popular two-day musical festival with a stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar ranges of Bir is back with its 8th edition in all its grandeur. The festival is slated to take place at Bir, Himachal Pradesh on October 1 and 2, 2022. It will witness an interesting assortation of over twelve cult indie artists celebrating the mutual love for music with travelers and storytellers from across the country.

For its 8th edition, Musicathon has partnered with Madhouse Works, a Gurgaon based incubator, prepping the stage to take the experiential fiesta go global in its future editions.

“The festival is a purpose-driven affair that brings together the efforts of the local community, talented independent musicians, and a bunch of social influencers driven by a mutual passion for music, poetry, and love for nature and travel," said Gaurav Kushwaha, the founder of Musicathon. "We have created an eclectic mix of varied genre artists for the two-days to welcome back music lovers from across the country.”

The headliner of the two-day music festival is music composer and singer, Nilotpal Bora famously known for composing music for hit TV show TVF Tripling Season 2, along with his recent work for Netflix’s ‘Jaadugar’ Shabash song which was also played at Commonwealth Games. The fascinating line-up includes alternative music fam of Yahan Koi Nahi - Punit Singh, Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma and singer songwriter Arjan Singh are sure to captivate the audience with their soulful voices.

Singer and composer, Priyansh Paliwal a.k.a Maskhara and alternative rock band, Khalnayak will make the attendees groove to their beats. The event will also witness curated sets by the talented independent artists such as Himanshu Chavan, Khwabida, Bittle Singh, 2 Capso and many more for an unforgettable musical weekend.

Komal Gupta, Founder & Chief of Brands at Madhouse Works commented, “What differentiates Musicathon from the usual music concerts is its independent artists’ line-up whose unadulterated, fearless, experimentative, and independent music has a cult popularity amongst the Gen-Z as well as ‘millennials-in-denial’, across not just metros, but even in tier 2 and 3 cities, making them highly influential on the social space. Each of them having followership in lakhs, they can make or break any brand they associate personally with.”

“I see a lot of synergy in this alliance. The festival is a conclave of brands, consumers, and influencers, engaging with each other at one place and that will bring a lot of value to the brands promoted by us”, said Nishant Madhukar, Managing Partner, and Chief of Strategy at Madhouse Works. “Businesses today are competing in a content driven eco-system, and music, movies, and sports are the strongest mediums all brand owners invest in. Musicathon brings to you, independent music, storytelling, and adventure travel bundled together. It was our obvious choice.”

The tickets for the 8th edition are now live. The price range starting from Rs1,800 for a single day pass, Rs3,000 for both day music pass and Rs5,000 for Music Pass and Camping.

For more details and tickets, check out the link - https://musicathon.in/.