Kerala’s Champion Boat League Is Back With Much Grand And Fervour

The most awaited annual Champion Boat League is back! The three-month-long festivity comprises the best boatmen from several parts of the state and they row away to glory. It is one of the most visually delightful sites to behold. The snake boats, known as chundan vallom, race on the great backwaters of Kerala. It starts on September 4 and will end on November 26.

The festivity is spread across 12 different locations across the state. The venues are as follows: Nehru Trophy Boat Race in Alappuzha on September 4; Karuvatta in Alappuzha on September 17; Pulinkunnu in Alappuzha on September 24; Piravam in Ernakulam on October 1; Marine Drive in Ernakulam on October 8; Kottappuram in Thrissur on October 15; Kainakkari in Alappuzha on October 22; Thazhathangadi in Kottayam on October 29; Pandanadu, Chengannur in Alappuzha on November 5; Kayamkulam in Alappuzha on November 12; Kallada in Kollam on November 19; and Presidents Trophy Boat Race in Kollam on November 26.

The CBL goes beyond mere boat races. It is an age-old tradition and heritage of Kerala and thus, via CBL, an attempt to preserve the culture and boost tourism in the region. Seven centuries ago, the boats were designed by the then ruling king, Devanarayanan. He gave the order to make wooden vessels in the shape of reptiles, and to use them during water battles. These boats are multipurpose too. Ever since, there has been no turning back.

If you are thinking about when the best time to explore Kerala is during this time. Kerala is beaming with its rich history and through such events, one can know really learn a lot about a state.