Indian Travellers Can Now Avail Visa On Arrival In Malaysia 

Indian travellers have their much-anticipated dream come true. Starting from June 1, Malaysia has announced Visa on Arrival (VOA) to Indian Travellers. However, this opportunity can be availed only if the traveller is arriving from selected entryways like Singapore, Thailand, Brunei or Indonesia. Valid visas from either country are eligible for VOA.

According to reports, the Immigration Department of Malaysia (Mumbai Attache) has issued key details on how to avail the VOA. The fee to avail VOA is MYR 200 (USD 6). Travellers who have confirmed return tickets can stay in Malaysia for 15 days. To get qualified for VOA, they have to show a bank account proof, certified by the Central Bank of Malaysia (Bank Negara Malaysia), that they have at least $500 in either cash or debit card or credit card or traveller’s cheque or electronic money.

To make things smoother and easy, travellers can also apply for E-visa online. At present, 18,000 seats are offered weekly between India and Malaysia via Malaysia Airlines, Malindo Air, Air Asia, IndiGo and Air India Express.

After two years of closure due to the covid-19 pandemic, on 1 May 2022, Malaysia has opened its doors for fully-vaccinated international passengers as well as quarantine-free travel. Inbound travellers who are fully vaccinated do not have to take pre-departure and on-arrival covid-19 tests. This rule is valid including children who are aged 17 and below. For unvaccinated travellers, children who are 17-years-old and below, can enter the country and are not required to be quarantined.

With this initiative, travelling between India and Malaysia has now become stress-free and peaceful. With relaxed covid-19 restrictions, there is a high possibility to witness a boost in tourism in future.