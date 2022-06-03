Google Street View Places Taj Mahal As One Of The World’s Most Viewed Tourist Spots

Celebrating its 15 years of completion, Google Street View enables a user to check out faraway places with just a tap away. It was launched in 2007 and ever since, it has successfully gathered 220 billion images, 100 countries which are more than 100 miles across and its territories.

The Street View took out the list of places and monuments which the world has been loving lately. The Google blog reads, “With so many places and landmarks at your fingertips, three spots, in particular, piqued your interest over the past year.” Taj Mahal comes in the top three most viewed monuments. It is the third most searched monument on Street View. “Our special collection of imagery from the Taj Mahal in India,” reads the blog.

Unlike other famous cities where crowds are drawn too, Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates bags the top position. The tallest building in the world has aroused the interest of tourists on the internet. Eiffel Tower in France bags the second position which gives travellers a breath-taking view of Paris.

According to reports, Indonesia marks the most virtually visited country on the platform. Indonesia is known for its Komodo Dragons. Other countries that are on the list are the United States, Japan, Mexico, Brazil, Spain, Italy, Taiwan, France and UK.

Taj Mahal serves as the finest example of Mughal architecture. In 1983, it became UNESCO World Heritage Site. The site read,” The jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage.” Taj Mahal is an amalgamation of Persian, Indian and Islamic architectural styles. The biggest attraction is the white-domed marble mausoleum. In 2015, the Taj Mahal was marked among the top ten tourist spots on Google Street View.