Bikers Troop Bengaluru: Riders On A Mission

In a metro city like Bengaluru, there is one more thing that proliferates faster than IT giants - pollution. From frothy lakes to overflowing trash cans, the story of Karnataka’s capital is a sad tale when one accounts for the environmental damage. But help is around and from a corner that you’d not expect. A bunch of conscious bikers.

Bikers Troop Bengaluru

Founded in October 2020, Bikers Troop Bengaluru (BTB) is the brainchild of Harshith BK for citizens who share a common love for bikes. Originally a group of 13 individuals, BTB is now a 250 member-strong community that is on a bigger mission. On each adventurous trip, the team picks a destination, where they halt and conduct a cleanliness drive. From plastic bottles to wrappers, everything is collected in a waste bag carried by the bikers. The idea, Harshith says, came to him on a biking expedition with a friend on the outskirts of the city. “

We were out for a drive, and saw a place littered with waste bottles. We picked up a few, but realised the need for a larger group to undertake this task, especially since this issue isn’t restricted to one part of the city. With this intent, Bikers Troop Bengaluru was born,” he shares. This is why the travelling riders carry their own water bottles, regardless of where they go.

Their Journey

BTB’s maiden trip was to Skandgiri, a popular trekking destination 70km from Bengaluru. A dozen bikers joined hands for the cleanup drive, which led to more interest in the biking community. A Facebook page was created and the requests to participate in the cleanliness drives haven’t stopped. Since then, the team picks a tourist spot every week for their drives.

Bikers Troop Bengaluru has been aiming to educate locals towards a more environmentally conscious way of life, with their focus primarily on the youth. The team’s recent cleanliness drive to Shivagange Hills saw participation of 15 students from Tumkur’s Siddaganga Institute of Technology. They managed to remove over 150kgs in plastic bottles. In another drive at Avalabetta, BTB removed thousands of plastic bottles from the scenic tourist destination. The efforts bear fruits; the sight of natural surroundings bereft of any contaminants, Harshith believes, is what has inspired more people to join his cause. “Even though the name says Bikers Troop, we do not want to restrict ourselves. Anyone who wishes to help us is welcome with open arms,” he adds.