An Aircraft Flew For 14 Hours With A Large Hole In Side

The plane, Airbus A380, flew with passengers from Dubai to Brisbane, Australia

Fortunately, none of the passengers was hurt and the flight landed safely in Brisbane Twitter (@JacdecNew)

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 7:48 pm

Recently, for straight 14 hours, an emirates aircraft flew with a large hole in its side. The plane, Airbus A380, flew with passengers from Dubai to Brisbane, Australia. Passengers were not aware of the condition of the aircraft until they exited. Fortunately, none of the passengers was hurt and the flight landed safely in Brisbane.

According to the airline, one of the tyres of the aeroplane burst right after the plane took off. This created a hole in Airbus A380. The damage took place in the outer panel of the plane which is also known as an aerodynamic fairing or the skin of the aircraft. The damage did not have an effect on the fuselage, frame or structure of the aircraft.

According to reports, one of the passengers on the flight - Patrick, heard a loud bang after 45 minutes when the plane took off and alerted the cabin crew. He said that he could feel the bang coming through the floor too. “The cabin crew remained calm, stopped the food service and got on the phone and checked the wings, engines,” according to a report.

When the aeroplane was close to reaching Brisbane airport in Australia, the crew got in contact with Air Traffic Control. The crew informed them about the condition of the plane and requested an emergency landing.

Upon landing, the aircraft was checked, repaired, replaced and cleared by Airbus, engineer and other authorities, as per the spokesperson.

This incident, however, did not affect the flight’s schedule.

