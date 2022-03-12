Abu Dhabi Eases COVID-19 Restrictions and Protocols for Inbound Travellers

Abu Dhabi has revised its COVID-19 travel restrictions and protocols following positive indicators that signal the emirate has entered the recovery phase of the pandemic.

Under the updated regulations from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Green List system has been removed for all travellers flying into Abu Dhabi. Fully vaccinated inbound travellers from India no longer need to take a rapid RT-PCR test at Indian airports before boarding their flight. They are, however, still required to show an official COVID-19 vaccination certificate with a readable QR code upon arrival.

Unvaccinated inbound travellers will still need to present a negative PCR test result taken within 48 hours of their scheduled departure, or a COVID-19 recovery certificate dated within 30 days of departure, complete with a readable QR code. Travellers under 12 years old are exempt.

The on-arrival PCR test at Abu Dhabi International Airport is no longer mandatory for travellers, regardless of their vaccination status. However, the testing facility remains at the airport for those who wish to take a test, for AED 40 per swab.

Though not mandatory to enter Abu Dhabi, travellers are encouraged to take the PCR test at the airport in order to activate their Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, which is still required to gain access to many of Abu Dhabi’s indoor tourist attractions such as malls, hotels, theme parks, and restaurants.

The Green Pass on the Al Hosn app is enabled for those who are fully vaccinated and have a 14-day valid negative PCR test result, or are officially exempt from vaccination and have a 7-day valid negative PCR test result, or are under 16 years of age. The PCR test must have been performed in the UAE. Tourists are considered fully vaccinated even if they have not had a booster shot. The Green Pass on the Al Hosn App or a negative PCR test result obtained within 96 hours is still required for gaining entry into exhibitions and events.

Vaccinated tourists can alternatively gain entry to public places by presenting their COVID-19 vaccination certificate, or by showing full vaccination status on their home country’s mobile app, as well as a negative PCR test result obtained within the last 14 days. The PCR test must have been taken in the UAE. Those who have been in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case are no longer required to quarantine. Instead, they should take daily PCR tests for five consecutive days.

In Abu Dhabi, the use of facemasks is now optional in outdoor spaces, although facemasks are still required when indoors. Social distancing is no longer required.