WWE Wrestler Drew McIntyre Praises Suryakumar Yadav; Calls Him The 'Best T20 Player' In The World

Suryakumar Yadav was adjudged the Player of the Match in the 2nd T20I against New Zealand as India cruised to a 65-run win over the Kiwis.

Suryakumar celebrates after scoring his second T20I hundred.
Suryakumar celebrates after scoring his second T20I hundred. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 12:33 pm

Surykumar Yadav played a blistering knock of 111 against New Zealand that made the sporting world, stand up and admire his class. (More Cricket News)

From Virat Kohli to his New Zealand compatriots, everyone is in awe of 'SKY' at the moment. One of them is none other than World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Drew McIntyre.

The Scot who is a world reknowned wrestler on the Smack Down, went on to praise Surya's knock with a tweet that said, "My man Sky Yadav coming through again 👀 Best T20 player in the world right now!"

Here's the tweet:
 

 


Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became only the second Indian to hit two hundreds in a calendar year, continuing on his rich vein of form in 2022. After having a superb T20 World Cup 2022, 'SKY' is behind skipper Rohit Sharma (4) who is the only batter to score two T20I centuries in a calendar year in 2018.

With the feat, Suryakumar also joins Rohit, opener KL Rahul (2) as the only other Indian to have two or more T20I hundred. While Suryakumar's second T20 ton came against New Zealand, he had scored his maiden hundred in July against England.

Thanks to his ton, India registered a 65-run victory over New Zealand in the 3-match T20I series. India next play New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22.

Sports Suryakumar Yadav WWE World Wrestling Entertainment Sports News India National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli New Zealand National Cricket Team India Vs New Zealand
