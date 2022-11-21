WWE Wrestler Drew McIntyre Praises Suryakumar Yadav; Calls Him The 'Best T20 Player' In The World

Surykumar Yadav played a blistering knock of 111 against New Zealand that made the sporting world, stand up and admire his class. (More Cricket News)



From Virat Kohli to his New Zealand compatriots, everyone is in awe of 'SKY' at the moment. One of them is none other than World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler Drew McIntyre.



The Scot who is a world reknowned wrestler on the Smack Down, went on to praise Surya's knock with a tweet that said, "My man Sky Yadav coming through again 👀 Best T20 player in the world right now!"

Here's the tweet:



My man Sky Yadav coming through again 👀 Best T20 player in the world right now! https://t.co/fROgL4X277 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 20, 2022



Suryakumar Yadav on Sunday became only the second Indian to hit two hundreds in a calendar year, continuing on his rich vein of form in 2022. After having a superb T20 World Cup 2022, 'SKY' is behind skipper Rohit Sharma (4) who is the only batter to score two T20I centuries in a calendar year in 2018.



With the feat, Suryakumar also joins Rohit, opener KL Rahul (2) as the only other Indian to have two or more T20I hundred. While Suryakumar's second T20 ton came against New Zealand, he had scored his maiden hundred in July against England.



Thanks to his ton, India registered a 65-run victory over New Zealand in the 3-match T20I series. India next play New Zealand on Tuesday, November 22.