Wednesday, Jun 22, 2022
World Swimming Championships: Aussie Shayna Jack Breaks Hand In Training Collision

Shayna Jack is the latest high-profile swimmer to pull out of the competition. Hong Kong's Siobhan Haughey already withdrew due to an ankle injury.

Shayna Jack previously helped Australia to gold in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay on Saturday. Courtesy: Twitter (@ShaynaJack)

Updated: 22 Jun 2022 9:03 pm

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has broken her hand in training and will miss the rest of the world swimming championships. (More Sports News)

Jack broke her hand as she was warming up for Wednesday morning's 100-meter freestyle heats.

The 23-year-old Jack previously helped Australia to gold in the women's 4x100 freestyle relay on Saturday and silver in the mixed 4x100 medley relay on Tuesday.

Jack is just the latest high-profile swimmer to pull out of the competition. Hong Kong's Siobhán Haughey, the Olympic silver medalist in the women's 100, withdrew on Monday due to an ankle injury.

Australia's Mollie O'Callaghan was fastest in 100 qualifying in their absence, followed by Canada's Penny Oleksiak, the United States' Torri Huske, and world record holder Sarah Sjöström.

Four-time Olympic medalist Chad Le Clos withdrew from the men's competition Monday. The South African said on social media that he had been struggling with his breathing for the previous three weeks “since having multiple stints of bronchitis.”

American star Caeleb Dressel withdrew from the men's 100 freestyle on medical grounds on Tuesday.

USA Swimming told The Associated Press on Wednesday there was no update yet on Dressel's condition.

