World Sports Live: Australia Vs West Indies In 1st T20I; Ranji Trophy Round 6 Action Gets Underway

Elsewhere, news around the Indian squad selection for the remainder of the Test series against England hots up and Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 and Bangladesh Premier League action continues. Here are all the updates from sports world live today

Outlook Sports Desk
February 9, 2024

February 9, 2024

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, second right, and Will Sutherland, centre, celebrate after combining to take the wicket of the West Indies' Justin Greaves during the second ODI in Sydney. Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft

Hello and Welcome!

Will today be the day when BCCI releases the squad for the last three Tests against England or will the wait continue? We will know in the next few hours. Meanwhile, Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI. In football, press-conferences from EPL managers are slated ahead of the weekend bouts as the Premiership race hots up, and reactions to the introduction of sin-bins in football continue to pour in.

Here are all the updates from sports world live today. (Cricket News | Football News)

Pre-Olympic Tournament: Brazil Beat Venezuela 2-1

Defending champions Brazil have beaten Venezuela 2-1 in the CONMEBOL Under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament at Brigido Iriarte stadium in Caracas, Venezuela.
Defending champions Brazil have beaten Venezuela 2-1 in the CONMEBOL Under-23 Pre-Olympic Tournament at Brigido Iriarte stadium in Caracas, Venezuela.
Blue Cards In Football?

In a novel move for the sport, football's lawmaking body, the International Football Association Board, will reportedly launch a protocol that will enable referees to issue blue cards and send players to sin-bins for 10 minutes upon committing a cynical foul or showing dissent towards a match official.

Read more here.

