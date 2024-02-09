Will today be the day when BCCI releases the squad for the last three Tests against England or will the wait continue? We will know in the next few hours. Meanwhile, Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI. In football, press-conferences from EPL managers are slated ahead of the weekend bouts as the Premiership race hots up, and reactions to the introduction of sin-bins in football continue to pour in.

Here are all the updates from sports world live today. (Cricket News | Football News)