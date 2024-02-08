Hello and Welcome!
Australia will battle Pakistan in the second semi-final of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 in Benoni, with the victor of the bout moving on to face India in the grand final.
Back home, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to announce the home team's squad for the third Test against England, with all eyes on whether Virat Kohli will be part of it, as also Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's injury update.
Here are all the updates from sports world live today. (Cricket News | Football News)
Canada Bowl Nepal Out For 224
In the first-ever ODI between the two nations, Canada have bowled Nepal out for 224 in their allotted 50 overs in Kirtipur. Medium pacer Uday Bhagwan picked up three wickets for the visitors, and opener Kushal Bhurtel top-scored with 62 for the home team.
Mitchell Marsh Covid-Positive, To Lead AUS From Isolation - Report
Australia's T20 captain Mitchell Marsh has tested positive to Covid-19 but will still play tomorrow’s opening T20I against the West Indies in Hobart, according to cricket.com.au. Marsh will use a separate dressing room during the match and stay distanced while on the field.
Tiger Woods In Action Next Week
All-time great golfer Tiger Woods has confirmed that he will make his first PGA Tour start since the Masters last year, at the Genesis Invitational next week at Riviera, a tournament he hosts. Woods posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) that he was "excited to be a playing host" when the PGA Tour's next signature event with a USD 20 million purse starts on February 15.
FA Cup: Chelsea Beat Aston Villa
The mounting pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino has eased up a bit as Chelsea beat Aston Villa 3-1 away in their FA Cup fourth-round replay, Associated Press reports. Chelsea’s players delivered a performance to make their manager proud, with first-half goals by Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson coming before an exquisite free kick from Enzo Fernandez in the 54th that curled beyond his fellow World Cup winner from Argentina, Emi Martinez.
Ivory Coast Enter AFCON Final Alongside Nigeria
Earlier in the morning, Sebastien Haller fired hosts Ivory Coast into the Africa Cup of Nations final against old rivals Nigeria with a 1-0 victory over the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Associated Press reports. Haller netted when his volley from Max Gradel’s cross bounced before going in under the crossbar in the 65th minute, setting off wild celebrations in the 60,000-capacity Alassane Ouattara Stadium.
Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning penalty earlier to send Nigeria to the final with a 4-2 shootout victory over South Africa, after their semi-final ended 1-1 after extra time.