Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The Indian cricket team finished off the third Test one day early, and by a record margin, but cricketing action continues in the sub-continent. Namibia take on Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 clash in Kirtipur, Nepal, and Afghanistan meet Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dambulla.
Elsewhere, the Indian men's table tennis team will face hosts Korea in the World Table Tennis Team Championships and the hockey team will later lock horns with Spain in the FIH Pro League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Monday, February 19 here. (Cricket News | Football News)
Namibia Set Netherlands 124-Run Target
JJ Smit's 26 was the standout score from the Namibian innings, who stayed well short of the desired target in their innings against the Netherlands. The pair are competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, which Namibia currently lead, thanks to their win over Nepal.
WTTTC: Indian Men's Team Fall To South Korea
India suffered a second successive loss in the World Table Tennis Team Championships, this time by a 3-0 scoreline against South Korea. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and G Sathiyan all lost their respective singles bouts against their counterparts in straight sets, confirming a consecutive reverse for India.
Real Madrid Draw; AC Milan Suffer Defeat
Ten-man Real Madrid dropped key points at Rayo Vallecano, presenting Girona the chance to cut the gap between them and the league leaders. Real Madrid led early through Joselu but saw Dani Carvajal sent off in a frustrating result.
In Italy, AC Milan squandered the chance to leapfrog Juventus after losing 4-2 to AC Monza in the late Sunday night fixture. Bologna, meanwhile, kept up their Champions League chase with a win over Lazio.
PL Recap
Things went from bad to worse for Sheffield United, who lost 5-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, February 18, 2024, after defender Mason Holgate was sent off for a reckless foul. Brighton capitalised on their advantage by taking a 2-0 lead into the break and added the final flourishes on the other side of the interval, courtesy of AFCON 2023's Young Player of the Tournament, Simon Adingra.
Later, a minute into the match against Luton Town, Rasmus Hojlund gave Manchester United the lead, intercepting a loose pass from Amari Bell before rounding the goalkeeper to tap the ball into an empty net. Hojlund scored his second a few minutes later, diverting a wayward shot from Alejandro Garnacho past the goalkeeper. Luton had pulled one back by the 13th minute, but neither team would find the net again in an otherwise enthralling tie.