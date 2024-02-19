Sports

World Sports Live: Namibia Face Netherlands In ICC World Cup League 2; Indian Hockey Team Meet Spain In FIH Pro League

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the second T20I, with an aim to clinch the three-match series. The Indian men's table tennis team will lock horns with hosts Korea in the World Table Tennis Team Championships. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Monday, February 19 here

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 19, 2024

The Indian men's hockey team in action at the FIH Pro League 2023-24 in Bhubaneswar. Photo: Hockey India

Hello!

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The Indian cricket team finished off the third Test one day early, and by a record margin, but cricketing action continues in the sub-continent. Namibia take on Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 clash in Kirtipur, Nepal, and Afghanistan meet Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dambulla.

Elsewhere, the Indian men's table tennis team will face hosts Korea in the World Table Tennis Team Championships and the hockey team will later lock horns with Spain in the FIH Pro League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Monday, February 19 here. (Cricket News | Football News)

Namibia Set Netherlands 124-Run Target

JJ Smit's 26 was the standout score from the Namibian innings, who stayed well short of the desired target in their innings against the Netherlands. The pair are competing in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, which Namibia currently lead, thanks to their win over Nepal.

Advertisement

WTTTC: Indian Men's Team Fall To South Korea

India suffered a second successive loss in the World Table Tennis Team Championships, this time by a 3-0 scoreline against South Korea. Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and G Sathiyan all lost their respective singles bouts against their counterparts in straight sets, confirming a consecutive reverse for India.

Advertisement

Real Madrid Draw; AC Milan Suffer Defeat

Ten-man Real Madrid dropped key points at Rayo Vallecano, presenting Girona the chance to cut the gap between them and the league leaders. Real Madrid led early through Joselu but saw Dani Carvajal sent off in a frustrating result.

In Italy, AC Milan squandered the chance to leapfrog Juventus after losing 4-2 to AC Monza in the late Sunday night fixture. Bologna, meanwhile, kept up their Champions League chase with a win over Lazio.

Advertisement

PL Recap

Things went from bad to worse for Sheffield United, who lost 5-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday, February 18, 2024, after defender Mason Holgate was sent off for a reckless foul. Brighton capitalised on their advantage by taking a 2-0 lead into the break and added the final flourishes on the other side of the interval, courtesy of AFCON 2023's Young Player of the Tournament, Simon Adingra.

Later, a minute into the match against Luton Town, Rasmus Hojlund gave Manchester United the lead, intercepting a loose pass from Amari Bell before rounding the goalkeeper to tap the ball into an empty net. Hojlund scored his second a few minutes later, diverting a wayward shot from Alejandro Garnacho past the goalkeeper. Luton had pulled one back by the 13th minute, but neither team would find the net again in an otherwise enthralling tie.

Advertisement
Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
Advertisement