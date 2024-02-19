Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. The Indian cricket team finished off the third Test one day early, and by a record margin, but cricketing action continues in the sub-continent. Namibia take on Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 clash in Kirtipur, Nepal, and Afghanistan meet Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Dambulla.

Elsewhere, the Indian men's table tennis team will face hosts Korea in the World Table Tennis Team Championships and the hockey team will later lock horns with Spain in the FIH Pro League. Follow the live scores and updates of all the action on Monday, February 19 here. (Cricket News | Football News)