Sports Highlights, May 22: Prannoy Bows Out, Kidambi Advances At Malaysia Masters; ENG Bat First Against ZIM In One-off Test

“Thank you so much,” he said as he looked at her from a podium. “Thank you for everything you are — for me, for our son, Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant ... what sacrifice really meant. And I can’t wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you. Thank you very much. I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be the father I am, without you. Thank you.”