Sports Highlights, May 22: Prannoy Bows Out, Kidambi Advances At Malaysia Masters; ENG Bat First Against ZIM In One-off Test

Sports News Live Today, May 22: Good Morning!
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Tottenham's Trophy Drought Ends!
Tottenham Hotspur clinched their first major trophy in 17 years by defeating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final at Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium.
Brennan Johnson netted the winner just before halftime. A heroic goal-line clearance by Micky van de Ven and a crucial stoppage-time save from Guglielmo Vicario preserved the win. The title marks Spurs’ first European triumph since 1984 and secures them a place in next season’s Champions League. For United, it’s another bitter blow in a disappointing season under pressure-laden coach Ruben Amorim.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: IPL Playoff Teams!
The final puzzle piece of the IPL 2025 playoff picture has fallen into place. Mumbai Indians, with their trademark late-season flourish, stormed into the playoffs after a dominant victory over Delhi Capitals, sealing the fourth and final qualification spot.
The five-time champions now join Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings in the business end of the tournament — a stage set to unravel at Mullanpur and, possibly, Ahmedabad. Read more HERE.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Meet The NBA MVP!
Three days after eliminating Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets in the playoffs, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat him again--this time in the MVP race. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard was crowned the 2024-25 NBA MVP on Wednesday, receiving 71 first-place votes to Jokic’s 29.
Gilgeous-Alexander, who led the NBA in scoring (32.7 ppg) and 50-point games (4), became the second Canadian ever to win MVP after Steve Nash. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third in voting.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Thanks His Wife
Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got emotional during his MVP speech, tearfully thanking his wife, Hailey Summers, for her love and support. He credited her for shaping him as a man, player, and father.
“Thank you so much,” he said as he looked at her from a podium. “Thank you for everything you are — for me, for our son, Ares. You were the first person to show me what love really meant ... what sacrifice really meant. And I can’t wait to spend the rest of this journey called life with you. Thank you very much. I wouldn’t be the man I am, I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be the father I am, without you. Thank you.”
He also dedicated the award to his teammates, calling them “like brothers.” The ceremony was held at the Thunder’s practice facility, with the full team on stage.
Gilgeous-Alexander will receive the MVP trophy before Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Timberwolves.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: New York Knicks Beat Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton’s buzzer-beater jumper tied the game for the Indiana Pacers, who then outscored the New York Knicks in overtime to win 138-135 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Despite the Knicks holding a 14-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Aaron Nesmith’s clutch threes sparked a comeback. Haliburton finished with 31 points and 11 assists, while Nesmith added 30 points on 8-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc.
Jalen Brunson scored 43 for the Knicks, but they couldn’t hold on as the Pacers rallied from the brink of defeat. Game 2 is Friday.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Bangladesh A Vs New Zealand A
Bangladesh A secured a convincing 87-run victory over New Zealand A in the 2nd Unofficial ODI at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh A posted a commanding total of 344/5 in their 50 overs.
New Zealand A fought hard but fell short, all out for 257 in 43.1 overs.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Malaysia Masters Update
At the BWF Malaysia Masters 2025 men's singles round of 16 match, India's top shuttler HS Prannoy trails Tanaka Y. 7-13 in the first game.
The match is underway with Tanaka holding the lead early.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Malaysia Masters Update
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth advances to the quarterfinals of mens's singles with a straight-set victory over Nhat Nguyen of Ireland 23-21, 21-17. A hard-fought battle but Srikanth held strong to seal the win!
Sports News Live Today, May 22: HS Prannoy Lost
Unfortunately, Prannoy could not make it! he was defeated 21-9, 21-18 by Tanaka in a straight-sets loss at the Malaysia Masters men's singles round of 16. Tanaka maintained control throughout, closing out the match 2-0 and advancing to the quarterfinals.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Gkolomeev Breaks 50m Freestyle 'World Record'
Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev clocked 20.89s in a behind-closed-doors 50m freestyle trial--beating Cesar Cielo’s long-standing world record. The swim, part of the controversial Enhanced Games, came after Gkolomeev began using banned substances under medical supervision. Though not recognised by World Aquatics, organisers hailed it as proof of "what’s possible." The Enhanced Games, backed by Donald Trump Jr. and Peter Thiel, will debut in Las Vegas in 2026, featuring drug-assisted athletes in sprinting, swimming, and weightlifting.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Malaysia Masters Update
The Indian duo of Tanisha Crasto And Dhruv Kapila storm into the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Masters with a 21-17, 18-21, 21-15 win over the French pair of Julien Maio and Lea Palermo.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Amorim Resigning?
REPORT | The Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, has offered his resignation from the club without any compensation post their 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League final, as per a report in The Telegraph.
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Ben Stokes Talks About Virat Kohli's Retirement
Sports News Live Today, May 22: ZIM Opt To Bowl Against ENG In One-off Test Match
Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to field in the 4-day Test match against England at Trent Bridge.
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi
England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Gus Atkinson, Sam Cook, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
Sports News Live Today, May 22: Adios Folks
