Friday, Jul 22, 2022
World Athletics Championships 2022: Shericka Jackson Wins Women’s 200m In 2nd-Fastest Time Ever

Shericka Jackson clocked 21.45s, 0.16 seconds ahead of fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to take the gold medal. Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith took bronze.

Shericka Jackson celebrates with fans after winning women's 200m at World Athletics Championships. AP

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 9:50 am

Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold medal in the sprints on Thursday night, capturing the 200m title at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in the second-fastest time in history, 21.45 seconds. (More Sports News)

Jackson crossed 0.16 seconds ahead of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who won the 100m four nights earlier. Defending champion Dina Asher-Smith brought another medal back to Britain — the only of the six women's sprint medals not heading back to Jamaica this year.

Seconds after the win, Usain Bolt tweeted “Brilliant" with two Jamaican flags to represent the evening's medal haul.

Jackson's time was second only to one of the most hallowed marks on the books — the 21.34m by Florence Griffith-Joyner at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. It blew away the old world-championship record of 21.63m set by Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands.

Jackson adds this to her silver medal from Sunday night in the 100s, and a pair of bronze medals she won in the 400m at worlds in 2015 and 2019.

She came into Worlds Championships with the fastest time in 2022, 21.55s, though the victory has been building for longer than that. At last year's Tokyo Olympics, Jackson missed the final after miscalculating in the curve, where she slowed up and finished fourth in her preliminary heat.

She called it a silly mistake and said it was all the fuel she needed to stay motivated for the championships this year.

