World Aquatics Championships 2024: China's Pan Zhanle Smashes 100M World Record Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games

Pan Zhanle poses with his medal after leading the Chinese team, also featuring Ji Xinjie, Zhang Zhanshuo and Wang Haoyu, to the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar on February 11, 2024. Photo: Courtesy: Xinhua

Pan Zhanle poses with his medal after leading the Chinese team, also featuring Ji Xinjie, Zhang Zhanshuo and Wang Haoyu, to the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar on February 11, 2024. Photo: Courtesy: Xinhua