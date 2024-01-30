The 21st edition of the World Aquatics Championships is scheduled to begin on February 2 and will end on February 18 in Doha, Qatar. This grand event will feature around 2500 athletes from all over the world who will compete in swimming, diving, and water polo. The top performers in the competition will have the opportunity to secure a ticket to the biggest sports event of the year, the Paris Olympics 2024. (More Aquatics News)
World Aquatics Championships 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch And All Details
This week marks the beginning of the World Aquatic Championships, the largest aquatics meet-up of the year. Let's discuss the schedule, streaming options, and venue for this competition in detail.
The championship was first held in 1973 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia and featured four disciplines: swimming, diving, synchronised swimming, and water polo. Later, two more disciplines were added: open-water swimming and high diving.
The sport of swimming has produced many legendary athletes, such as Tom Daley and Adam Peaty, Michael Phelps who holds the record for the most medals with 26 from the 2005 World Aquatic Championships, while Kathleen Genevieve Ledecky has won 16 individual gold medals at World Aquatic Championships.
Last year, the People's Republic of China clinched 20 Gold medals, five medals ahead of Australia. This year, big names participating include Cate Campbell from Australia, David Popovici from Romania, Lionel Marchand from France, and many young athletes coming from 195 Nations. Let's see who swims the deepest this time.
It is worth noting that Qatar is hosting the World Aquatics Championship this year, which is the first time in the history of the event. This championship comprises 75 events, divided into six categories: Artistic Swimming, Diving, Open Water Swimming, Water Polo, High Diving, and Swimming, under which there are several measures like Women’s solo technical, Team acrobatic, Mixed duet technical, etc.
Where to watch the World Aquatic Championships 2024?
The 21st edition of the World Aquatics Championship can be streamed online here. You can also watch it at Peacock.
Where is the World Aquatics Championships 2024 taking place?
Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar is hosting the largest aquatic athlete meet-up of 2024.