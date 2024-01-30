World Aquatics Championships 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch And All Details

The championship was first held in 1973 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia and featured four disciplines: swimming, diving, synchronised swimming, and water polo. Later, two more disciplines were added: open-water swimming and high diving.

The sport of swimming has produced many legendary athletes, such as Tom Daley and Adam Peaty, Michael Phelps who holds the record for the most medals with 26 from the 2005 World Aquatic Championships, while Kathleen Genevieve Ledecky has won 16 individual gold medals at World Aquatic Championships.

Last year, the People's Republic of China clinched 20 Gold medals, five medals ahead of Australia. This year, big names participating include Cate Campbell from Australia, David Popovici from Romania, Lionel Marchand from France, and many young athletes coming from 195 Nations. Let's see who swims the deepest this time.