Today's Sports Updates LIVE: USA Stun Bangladesh By Five Wickets; KKR Book Chepauk Finals Ticket

Sports News Live, May 22: Today is set to be a thrilling day for sports fans across various disciplines. In cricket, IPL 2024 sees RR facing off against RCB in the eliminator. The England Women vs Pakistan Women 1st ODI will also be played. In badminton, India's favorite PV Sindhu will return to the court at the Malaysia Masters, facing Kirsty Gilmour in the Round of 32. Tennis fans can look forward to the French Open Qualifiers with Dominic Thiem going against Otto Virtanen in the 2nd Round. In hockey, the FIH Pro League (Men's) will feature an exciting match as India takes on Argentina. Stay tuned for live scores across all these sports!

O
Outlook Sports Desk
22 May 2024
22 May 2024
Kolkata Knight Riders' Mitchell Starc, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head, right, during the Indian Premier League qualifier cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad. AP Photo/Ajit Solanki

USA Beat Bangladesh By Five Wickets

The first T20I between United States of America and Bangladesh saw the hosts stun the visitors by five wickets.

Today's Sports News Live, May 22

Sports News Live, May 22: Today is set to be a thrilling day for sports fans across various disciplines. In cricket, IPL 2024 sees RR facing off against RCB in the eliminator. The England Women vs. Pakistan Women 1st ODI will also take place. In badminton, India's favorite PV Sindhu will return to the court at the Malaysia Masters, facing Kirsty Gilmour in the Round of 32. Tennis fans can look forward to the French Open Qualifiers with Dominic Thiem going up against Otto Virtanen in the 2nd Round. In hockey, the FIH Pro League (Men's) will feature an exciting match as India takes on Argentina. Stay tuned for live scores across all these sports!

