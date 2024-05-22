Sports News Live, May 22: Today is set to be a thrilling day for sports fans across various disciplines. In cricket, IPL 2024 sees RR facing off against RCB in the eliminator. The England Women vs. Pakistan Women 1st ODI will also take place. In badminton, India's favorite PV Sindhu will return to the court at the Malaysia Masters, facing Kirsty Gilmour in the Round of 32. Tennis fans can look forward to the French Open Qualifiers with Dominic Thiem going up against Otto Virtanen in the 2nd Round. In hockey, the FIH Pro League (Men's) will feature an exciting match as India takes on Argentina. Stay tuned for live scores across all these sports!