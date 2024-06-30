Sports

Sports News Today LIVE: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Retire From T20Is Post WC Success; Max Verstappen Starts On Pole At Austrian Grand Prix

Welcome to sports coverage of all the sporting action from across the globe. Starting with the big one and that is Indian cricket team's huge win in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they defeated the Proteas in the final. Post the success of the T20 WC, skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have announced the retirement. However, they will continue to play in Tests and ODIs. In football, reigning champions Italy were dumped from the Euros 2024 post their 0-2 defeat to the Swiss whereas Germany defeated Denmark 2-0 to advance to the quarters. In F1, all eyes on Max Verstappen as he starts on pole in the Austrian GP. For all the live scores and updates from June 30, Sunday, you can get it right here