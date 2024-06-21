Sports

Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1

India beat Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2024 opening Super 8 match by 47 runs. Their other Group 1 opponents, Australia and Bangladesh, meanwhile are in action at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. At UEFA European Championship, England drew 1-1 against Denmark whereas Spain beat Italy 1-0 to progress to the knockout phase. Today's fixtures sees Poland take on Austria whereas Netherlands take on France in the blockbuster tie of the day. Copa America 2024 action also sees Peru take on Chile after Argentina defeated Canada in the opening match. Get all the live scores and updates for June 21, Friday, right here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
21 June 2024
21 June 2024
Copa America: Lionel Messi starred as Argentina beat Canada 2-0. AP/Mike Stewart

Copa America 2024: ARG Start With A Win

Sports LIVE Blog, June 21, Friday

It's that Friday Feeling with loads of sporting action packed in. India beat Afghanistan in their T20 World Cup 2024 opening Super 8 match by 47 runs. Their other Group 1 opponents, Australia and Bangladesh, meanwhile are in action at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. At UEFA European Championship, England drew 1-1 against Denmark whereas Spain beat Italy 1-0 to progress to the knockout phase. Today's fixtures sees Poland take on Austria whereas Netherlands take on France in the blockbuster tie of the day. Copa America 2024 action also sees Peru take on Chile after Argentina defeated Canada in the opening match. Get all the live scores and updates for June 21, Friday, right here

