Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Even as the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is on in full flow, with India set to take on Afghanistan in the evening, the suspense regarding Men In Blue's next head coach heightens. WV Raman and Gautam Gambhir are reportedly the two candidates interviewed so far, and it remains to be seen who and when BCCI names as Rahul Dravid's successor. Meanwhile, the UEFA European Championship will see England, Spain and Italy in action tonight, and anticipation is ripe for Copa America, which kickstarts tomorrow with Lionel Messi's Argentina meeting Canada. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Thursday, June 20, 2024 right here.