Wimbledon: Andy Murray Unsure If He Will Return
Andy Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen's Club because of a back injury on Wednesday, raising doubts about what is expected to be his final Wimbledon appearance.
The 37-year-old Murray stopped playing while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1, and the former No. 1 player said he'd get scans on Thursday.
The two-time Wimbledon champion, who has signaled his intention to retire later this year, said he “wouldn't know” about whether he'll be ready when play starts July 1 at the All England Club. (AP)
T20 World Cup, IND Vs AFG: Rahul Dravid Says India Won't Take Afghanistan Lightly
"We feel, we are ready and rested. We feel we are prepared. Afghanistan are a dangerous team in this format. They have shown with their performances in this World Cup.
"They might not have a lot of international experience, but some of their players play regularly in T20 leagues, in fact, more than some of our players do. They are well-travelled cricketers, especially in the T20 circuit. A lot of them are very prominent members in their IPL teams and other teams.
"Certainly, in this format, they are not a team that should be taken lighltly and they are deservedly in the Super 8s. We will not treat them any differently as we would treat any other team we expect to play in the Super 8s," he added.
Sports News Today LIVE Updates, June 20, 2024
Welcome to our live blog coverage of today's sports news and events. Even as the Super Eight stage of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is on in full flow, with India set to take on Afghanistan in the evening, the suspense regarding Men In Blue's next head coach heightens. WV Raman and Gautam Gambhir are reportedly the two candidates interviewed so far, and it remains to be seen who and when BCCI names as Rahul Dravid's successor. Meanwhile, the UEFA European Championship will see England, Spain and Italy in action tonight, and anticipation is ripe for Copa America, which kickstarts tomorrow with Lionel Messi's Argentina meeting Canada. Stay tuned for all the live scores and updates from the sports world on Thursday, June 20, 2024 right here.