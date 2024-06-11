Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On Canada In Do-Or-Die Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sports action from across the globe for today, June 11, 2024. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 continues as Pakistan, fresh from a defeat to India, take on Canada in a must-win situation at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Another defeat tonight and Babar Azam's men can start packing their bags home. In football, news and updates from Euro 2024 teams as the likes of France, England among others get ready for the European Championship. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 right here