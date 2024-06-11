Sports

Today's Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On Canada In Do-Or-Die Match At ICC T20 World Cup 2024

Welcome to the live coverage of all the sports action from across the globe for today, June 11, 2024. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 continues as Pakistan, fresh from a defeat to India, take on Canada in a must-win situation at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. Another defeat tonight and Babar Azam's men can start packing their bags home. In football, news and updates from Euro 2024 teams as the likes of France, England among others get ready for the European Championship. Check the live scores and updates from the sports world on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 right here

Tejas Rane
11 June 2024
Pakistan take on Canada at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Photo: AP/PTI

Danni Wyatt Marries Longtime Partner Georgie Hodge

England women's cricketer Danni Wyatt married her longtime partner Georgie Hodge in a romantic wedding. The duo shared some of the snaps on their social media accounts.

Danni Wyatt with her partner Georgie Hodge. - X/Danni_Wyatt
England Women's Cricketer Danni Wyatt Marries Longtime Partner In A Beautiful Ceremony; See Pics

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Monday's African World Cup Qualifying Results

  • Burkina Faso 2-2 Sierra Leone (Group A)

  • Guinea-Bissau 1-1 Egypt (Group A)

  • Benin 2-1 Nigeria (Group C)

  • Guinea 0-1 Mozambique (Group G)

  • Somalia 1-3 Botswana (Group G)

  • Uganda 1-2 Algeria (Group G)

  • Equatorial Guinea 1-0 Malawi (Group H)

  • Ghana 4-3 Central African Republic (Group I)

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, SA Vs BAN: Hridoy Not Happy With Umpiring

Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy was not happy with the umpiring during the SA vs BAN, T20 WC match. The batter was speaking about the decision during the 17th over when a ball from Ottneil Baartman hit Mahmudullah's pad and ran down to the fine leg fence for a four. The umpire raised his finger, only to be overturned upon reviewing.

"To be honest that was not a good call for us in such a tight match. In my point of view, the umpire gave that out but it was pretty hard on us. Those four runs could have changed the match scenario," Hridoy told reporters following the game.

EURO 2024: NED's Frenkie De Jong Ruled Out Due To Injury

Sports LIVE Blog, June 11, 2024

