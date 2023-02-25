Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Women's Premier League: Mumbai Indians Begin Camp Ahead Of Inaugural Season

The team started its first practice session under the watchful eyes of the support team, headed by chief coach Charlotte Edwards.

MI players and staff assemble for their first training session.
MI players and staff assemble for their first training session. Twitter/@mipaltan

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 6:56 pm

Mumbai Indians began their camp for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League in Mumbai on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

"It's been brilliant. It's been great to get the team out here. Obviously, our own venue and to see the players, it's been brilliant for me. Heard a lot about these players and to finally get them into the nets and watch them in action it's been fantastic," Edwards said in a release.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match against Gujarat Giants on March 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

