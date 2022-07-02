Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Wimbledon 2022: Venus Williams-Jamie Murray Enters Mixed Double 2nd Round Beating Alicja Rosolska-Michael Venus

The mixed doubles pair of Venus Williams and Jamie Murray will next meet British duo of Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett in Wimbledon 2022.   

Venus Williams and Jamie Murray speak during their Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles match.
Venus Williams and Jamie Murray speak during their Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles match. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 9:19 am

Inspired by her sister’s comeback, Venus Williams made one of her own at Wimbledon 2022 on Friday. Williams and partner Jamie Murray won a mixed doubles that was the first in any tennis discipline for the seven-time Grand Slam singles champion in more than 10 months. (More Tennis News)

They defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-3 in a first-round match on No. 1 Court. “(Entering) it was definitely super last minute. Just inspired by Serena,” the 42-year-old Williams said.

Serena Williams played her first match in a year on Tuesday night on Centre Court, losing to Harmony Tan. Jamie Murray, who also has a famous tennis sibling, said that Venus’ camp texted him asking to play.

“I think you played great,” Murray said at their joint news conference. “Like, she hasn’t played for a long time. First match, big court, a lot of people. It’s not easy. It was a great experience (to) play with Venus Williams. When am I going to get the chance to do that?”

Related stories

Wimbledon 2022: Top Seed Novak Djokovic Eases Past Miomir Kecmanovic To Advance Into Fourth Round

Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur, Heather Watson Enter Fourth Round

Live Streaming Of Rafael Nadal Vs Lorenzo Sonego: Watch Wimbledon 2022, Third Round Match Live

Venus said she had “no plan to play. I saw the grass and I got excited ... I haven’t played in a year so you don’t know what you’re going to get.” The new pair’s siblings — Serena Williams and Andy Murray — joined forces in mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2019 and reached the third round.

Five of Williams’ major singles titles came at Wimbledon. She has also won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles, all with sister Serena, including six at the All England Club. In addition, she has two major titles in mixed doubles.

In Grand Slam tournaments, Jamie Murray has won two doubles titles and five mixed doubles titles. Venus echoed her sister’s post-match comments when asked what’s in her future. “You never know where I’ll pop up,” she said.

Tags

Sports Tennis Venus Williams Jamie Murray Alicja Rosolska Michael Venus Jonny O’Mara Alicia Barnett Grand Slam Serena Williams Andy Murray Wimbledon
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read