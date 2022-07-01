Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios Fined $10,000 For Unsportsmanlike Conduct During First Round Win

Nick Kyrgios had admitted that after his win over Paul Jubb in the first round at Wimbledon 2022, he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him.

Nick Kyrgios waves to the crowds after beating Filip Krajinovic in a 2nd-round match at Wimbledon.
Nick Kyrgios waves to the crowds after beating Filip Krajinovic in a 2nd-round match at Wimbledon. AP

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:41 am

Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round Wimbledon 2022 victory, the largest of the penalties announced so far at the tournament. Kyrgios acknowledged at his news conference after that match that he spit in the direction of a spectator he said was heckling him. (More Tennis News)

On Thursday, the All England Club announced a slate of fines it has issued for on-site offenses. The second-most money anyone was docked was $5,000 for Alexander Ritschard for unsportsmanlike conduct during a first-round match in qualifying.

Seven other men were penalized $3,000 each for either unsportsmanlike conduct or audible obscenity. A total of five women have been fined. The highest amount was the $4,000 for Daria Saville in the first round for racket or equipment abuse.

Meanwhile, the Australian reached the third round at Wimbledon with a performance that made sure his tennis was the only talking point this time. Kyrgios beat 26th-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 on No. 2 Court, showing off an array of shot-making that included 50 winners, 24 aces and a couple of crowd-pleasing “tweeners.”

Kyrgios never faced a break point and looked fully focused throughout the match, without getting into any major arguments with the chair umpire or the crowd — although he did berate one fan for coughing during the second set.

After needing five sets to beat Paul Jubb in the first round, the volatile Australian spit in the direction of a spectator he said had been hassling him. Kyrgios said his first-round match had been surprisingly difficult and that this time “I just wanted to remind everyone that I’m pretty good.”

Kyrgios will next face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the next round.

