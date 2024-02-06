Kane Williamson followed his century in the first innings with another as New Zealand led South Africa by 528 runs with six second-innings wickets in hand at stumps Tuesday on the third day of the first Test. (More Cricket News)

Williamson became only the fifth New Zealander after Glenn Turner, Geoff Howarth, Andrew Jones and Peter Fulton to score centuries in each innings of a Test. He scored 118 in New Zealand's first innings of 511 — his 30th Test century — and added his 31st Tuesday before being dismissed for 109 close to stumps.