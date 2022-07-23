WI Vs IND, 1st ODI: India Smallest Margin Of Win Against West Indies And More - Stats Highlights

India recorded their smallest win over the West Indies by winning the first One Day International by three runs at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday (July 22). India’s previous smallest win over the West Indies was by four runs at Visakhapatnam on November 7, 1994. (More Cricket News)

India have now won nine of their last 10 matches at the Queen's Park Oval. The other game was washed out.

** India recorded their fourth-highest total against the West Indies in West Indies by scoring 308 for seven in 50 overs. Men in blue’s highest in West Indies is 339 for six in 50 overs in 50 overs at Kingston on June 26, 2009.

** The West Indies achieved their second-highest total against India at home by making 305 for six in 50 overs. Their highest total against India in West Indies is 319 in 48.1 overs at Kingston on June 26, 2009.

** Shikhar Dhawan recorded his highest score as skipper by making 97 in 149 minutes off 99 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. His previous highest as Indian skipper was an unbeaten 86 in 169 minutes off 95 balls with six fours and a six against Sri Lanka at Colombo on July 18, 2021.

** Shikhar Dhawan became the fifth Indian batter to score 500 or more runs in the West Indies in One Day Internationals. He made exactly 500 runs at an average of 29.41 and a strike rate of 82.50 with five fours in 17 innings of 18 matches in the West Indies. Virat Kohli ( 825 runs in 18 matches), Yuvraj Singh (555 runs in 17 matches), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (532 runs in 19 matches) and Rohit Sharma (517 runs in 17 matches) are the other Indians to score over 500 runs in West Indies in One Day Internationals.

India's Smallest Win Against West Indies In ODIS

(Margin - Target - Venue - Date)

3 runs - 309 runs - Port of Spain - 22-07-2022;

4 runs - 261 runs - Visakhapatnam - 07-11-1994;

5 runs - 260 runs - Jaipur - 11-11-1994;

7 runs - 263 runs - Colombo - 07-08-2005;

8 runs - Revised - Mumbai - 20-10-1994.

India's Highest Totals Against West Indies In West Indies

(Score - Venue - Date - Result)

339/6 in 50 - Kingston - 26-06-2009 - India won by 20 runs;

311/7 in 50 - Port of Spain - 05-07-2013 - India won by 102 runs (D/L);

310/5 in 43 - Port of Spain - 25-06-2017 - India won by 105 runs;

308/7 in 50 - Port of Spain - 22-07-2022 - India won by 3 runs;

282/5 in 47 - Albion - 29-03-1983 - India won by 27 runs.

West Indies' Highest Totals Against India In West Indies

(Score - Venue - Date - Result)

319 in 48.1 - Kingston - 26 -06-2009 - West Indies lost by 20 runs;

305-6 in 50 - Port of Spain - 22-07-2022 - West Indies lost by 3 runs;

289/2 in 43.5 - Georgetown - 21-03-1989 - West Indies won by 101 runs;

255/9 in 47 - Albion - 29-03-1983 - West Indies lost by 27 runs;

255/6 in 50 - Port of Spain - 28-05-2006 - West Indies won by 19 runs;

255/3 in 48.4 - Kingston - 16-06-2011 - West Indies won by 7 wickets.