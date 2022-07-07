WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20I, Live Scores And Updates: Bangladesh Bat First Against West Indies

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah on Thursday won the toss and opted to bat first against the West Indies in the third and finalT20 International match. The toss at Providence Stadium, Guyana was delayed for an hour due to wet outfield. (More Cricket News)

Both the sides made one change each. The Windies brought in Dominic Drakes for Keemo Paul, while the visitors have Nasum Ahmed in for Taskin Ahmed.

Here are the playing XIs

West Indies : Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh.

Bangladesh : Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Bangladesh need to win the match to save the series. They last beat West Indies in a T20I, by 36 runs, on December 20, 2018 in Dhaka. West Indies have won three of the next four meetings.

West Indies lead Bangladesh 8-5 in the T20I head-to-head record. It's 3-2 in favour of the Windies in the series head-to-head.

The Windies lead the three-match series 1-0 after two matches. The first T20I was a no result due to rain, then the hosts won the second by 35 runs in Dominica.

The Windies also won the preceding two-match Test series by seven and 10 wickets respectively. The two teams will also play a three-match ODI series in Guyana, starting Sunday (July 10). Bangladesh's tour of West Indies 2022 concludes on July 16 with the third and final ODI.