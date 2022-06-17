WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh Create Unwanted Record With Six Ducks

Bangladesh were dismissed for 103 runs in the first innings of the tour-opening Test against West Indies at Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Friday.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the visitors lasted just 32.5 overs with skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring (51 off 67). At the close of play on Day 1, West Indies were 95/2, trailing the visitors by eight runs.

In the process, Bangladesh registered an unwanted record of six batters getting out for ducks -- Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed.

In fact, this was the third time that six and more Bangladeshi batters have failed to open their account during a Test innings. They recorded the same record in the first innings of their previous Test against Sri Lanka last month.

Jayden Seales took 3/33 from 10 overs and Alzarri Joseph returned the same figures from 8.5 for a career-best haul. But it was Kemar Roach who rocked Bangladesh with two early wickets. The veteran pacer finished with 2/21, while Kyle Mayers took 2/10.

Later, Braithwaite and John Campbell put on 44 for the West Indies' first wicket in 25.1 overs. Mustafizur Rahman then removed Campbell (24) and Ebadot Hossain got the wicket of Raymon Reifer (11).