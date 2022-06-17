Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh Create Unwanted Record With Six Ducks

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first, and Bangladesh lasted just 32.5 overs with skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring (51 off 67).

WI Vs BAN, 1st Test: Bangladesh Create Unwanted Record With Six Ducks
Mahmudul Hasan Joy got out for a first-ball duck to Kemar Roach. Photo: ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 11:45 am

Bangladesh were dismissed for 103 runs in the first innings of the tour-opening Test against West Indies at Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on Friday.

Scorecard | Cricket News

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first, and the visitors lasted just 32.5 overs with skipper Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring (51 off 67). At the close of play on Day 1, West Indies were 95/2, trailing the visitors by eight runs.

In the process, Bangladesh registered an unwanted record of six batters getting out for ducks -- Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Khaled Ahmed.

Related stories

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Match Live

Live Streaming Of West Indies Vs Bangladesh: Watch WI Vs BAN Cricket Series Live - Schedule, Squads, TV Listings

Shakib Al Hasan Named Bangladesh Test Captain After Mominul Haque Steps Down

In fact, this was the third time that six and more Bangladeshi batters have failed to open their account during a Test innings. They recorded the same record in the first innings of their previous Test against Sri Lanka last month.

Jayden Seales took 3/33 from 10 overs and Alzarri Joseph returned the same figures from 8.5 for a career-best haul. But it was Kemar Roach who rocked Bangladesh with two early wickets. The veteran pacer finished with 2/21, while Kyle Mayers took 2/10.

Later, Braithwaite and John Campbell put on 44 for the West Indies' first wicket in 25.1 overs. Mustafizur Rahman then removed Campbell (24) and Ebadot Hossain got the wicket of Raymon Reifer (11).

Tags

Sports Cricket Bangladesh's Tour Of West Indies Kraigg Brathwaite Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh National Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read