Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Women's Boxing Medallists?

Women's boxing at the Paris 2024 Olympics was a spectacle of both controversy and achievement, with fierce debates over gender eligibility concluding with the victories of Imane Khelif of Algeria and Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan. The competition featured 248 boxers from 68 nations across six weight classes: Flyweight 50 kg - Wu Yu; Bantamweight 54 kg - Chang Yuan, Featherweight 57 kg - Lin Yu-Ting; Lightweight 60 kg - Kellie Harrington; Welterweight 66 kg - Imane Khelif, and Middleweight 75 kg - Li Qian. China emerged as the top performer with three gold medals, while Algeria, Taiwan, and Ireland each secured one gold.