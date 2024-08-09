Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Rugby Sevens Medallists - In Pics

The New Zealand Rugby Sevens team celebrate with their gold medals during the medal presentation ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. New Zealand defeated Canada in the final.
Members of the Canadian Rugby Sevens team pose with their silver medal on the podium during the medal presentation ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
Members of the United States Rugby Sevens team pose for the media with their bronze medals after the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
Members of the New Zealand, who won gold, Canadian, silver, and United States, bronze, Rugby Sevens pose for the media following the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
The French team celebrate, centre, with their gold medals during the medal ceremony for the men's Rugby Sevens with Fiji, silver, left and South Africa, bronze at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
The French team pose with their gold medals after winning the men's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between France and Fiji at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. France won the match and the gold medal 28-7.
Members of the Fiji team pose with their silver medals following the medal presentation for the men's Rugby Sevens at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.
Members of the South African team celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between South Africa and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. South Africa won the game 26-19.