Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Rugby Sevens Medallists - In Pics

Rugby sevens was first played at the Olympics in the 2016 edition, with both men's and women's contests. The inaugural rugby sevens tournament champions in 2016 were Fiji for the men and Australia for the women. Before this, 15-a-side matches were played in 1900, 1908, 1920, and 1924. At the 2024 Paris Games, France clinched gold in the men's event, Fiji clinching silver and South Africa taking bronze. In women's, New Zealand took gold, Canada bagged silver with USA taking the bronze.