Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Rugby Sevens Medallists - In Pics

Rugby sevens was first played at the Olympics in the 2016 edition, with both men's and women's contests. The inaugural rugby sevens tournament champions in 2016 were Fiji for the men and Australia for the women. Before this, 15-a-side matches were played in 1900, 1908, 1920, and 1924. At the 2024 Paris Games, France clinched gold in the men's event, Fiji clinching silver and South Africa taking bronze. In women's, New Zealand took gold, Canada bagged silver with USA taking the bronze.

Women's Rugby Sevens: New Zealand celebrate with their gold medal | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

The New Zealand Rugby Sevens team celebrate with their gold medals during the medal presentation ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. New Zealand defeated Canada in the final.

2/8
Womens Rugby Sevens: Canada team celebrate with their silver medal
Women's Rugby Sevens: Canada team celebrate with their silver medal | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Members of the Canadian Rugby Sevens team pose with their silver medal on the podium during the medal presentation ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

3/8
Womens Rugby Sevens: United States team celebrate with their bronze medal
Women's Rugby Sevens: United States team celebrate with their bronze medal | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Members of the United States Rugby Sevens team pose for the media with their bronze medals after the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

4/8
Womens Rugby Sevens: New Zealand, who won gold, Canadian, silver, and United States, bronze pose for the media
Women's Rugby Sevens: New Zealand, who won gold, Canadian, silver, and United States, bronze pose for the media | Photo: AP/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi

Members of the New Zealand, who won gold, Canadian, silver, and United States, bronze, Rugby Sevens pose for the media following the medals ceremony at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

5/8
Mens Rugby Sevens: Frence, who won gold, Fiji, silver, and South Africa, bronze pose for the media
Men's Rugby Sevens: Frence, who won gold, Fiji, silver, and South Africa, bronze pose for the media | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

The French team celebrate, centre, with their gold medals during the medal ceremony for the men's Rugby Sevens with Fiji, silver, left and South Africa, bronze at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

6/8
Womens Rugby Sevens: French team pose with their gold medals
Women's Rugby Sevens: French team pose with their gold medals | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

The French team pose with their gold medals after winning the men's gold medal Rugby Sevens match between France and Fiji at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. France won the match and the gold medal 28-7.

7/8
Womens Rugby Sevens: Fiji team pose with their silver medals
Women's Rugby Sevens: Fiji team pose with their silver medals | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Members of the Fiji team pose with their silver medals following the medal presentation for the men's Rugby Sevens at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France.

8/8
South African team celebrate after winning mens bronze medal in Rugby Sevens
South African team celebrate after winning men's bronze medal in Rugby Sevens | Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda

Members of the South African team celebrate after winning the men's bronze medal Rugby Sevens match between South Africa and Australia at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, France. South Africa won the game 26-19.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  2. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  3. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
  4. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  5. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  2. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  3. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  5. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mysterious Sound From 'Under The Earth' Sparks Panic In Wayanad Town; Probe Launched
  2. Tamil Nadu Teen Performs Bharatanatyam For 3 Hours To Raise Funds For Wayanad Landslides
  3. Manish Sisodia Gets Bail: Atishi In Tears, AAP Says 'Slap On Centre's Dictatorship'
  4. Manish Sisodia 'Deprived Of Right To Speedy Trial': What SC Said On AAP Leader's Bail
  5. Kolhapur: Auditorium Built By Shahu Maharaj In 1915 Gutted In Major Fire
Entertainment News
  1. Mahesh Babu Birthday: Wife Namrata Shirodkar, Kids Gautam And Sitara Share Adorable Wishes As The Actor Turns 49
  2. 'Laapataa Ladies' To Be Screened In Supreme Court Today; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao To Attend
  3. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' On Netflix Movie Review: Vikrant Massey-Sunny Kaushal's Strong Performances Elevate A Predictable, Weak Narrative
  4. 'Old Money' Song Out: Salman Khan-AP Dhillon's Track Is High On Action And Drama; Don't Miss Sanjay Dutt's Cameo
  5. 'Chandu Champion' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan Starrer
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Bus Crashes Into A Pillar Of Overpass In Turkey, Killing 9 People And Injuring 26 Others
  2. Proposed Iraq Bill Lowering Girls' Marriage Age To 9 To Save Them From 'Immoral Relations' Sparks Outrage
  3. Middle East Tensions: US Warns Iran Of ‘Serious Risk’ If It Attacks Israel; Mediators Push For Gaza Ceasefire
  4. Photos: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Groups In UK Amid Riots
  5. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
Latest Stories
  1. 'Laapataa Ladies' To Be Screened In Supreme Court Today; Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao To Attend
  2. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  3. 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' On Netflix Movie Review: Vikrant Massey-Sunny Kaushal's Strong Performances Elevate A Predictable, Weak Narrative
  4. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  5. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  6. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  8. IND Tour Of AUS: Rohit & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI