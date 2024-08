Sports

Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Beach Volleyball Medallists - In Pics

The sands of the iconic Eiffel Tower Stadium hosted the thrilling beach volleyball competition at the Paris Olympics. From July 27th to August 10th, the world's best players battled it out for podium finish. Sweden's David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig emerged victorious in the men's division, defeating Germany in the final. In the Men's division Sweden won Gold, Germany clinched Silver and Norway settled with bronze. Brazil's Ana Patrícia Duda Lisboa reigned supreme in the women's tournament, with Canada and Switzerland securing silver and bronze respectively.