Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
West Indies Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Live Streaming: Date, Time, Venue Of WI-W Vs PAK-W

West Indies women are at the third spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 table. Watch West Indies Vs Pakistan live.

Check out match and live streaming details of West Indies women vs Pakistan women in India. Twitter/@cricketworldcup

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 4:33 pm

West Indies women and Pakistan women face each other at Seddon Park, Hamilton in the 20th match of the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup. The live streaming and live telecast of the game will also be available in India. (More Cricket News)

While the women from Caribbean have won three of the five games played so far and occupy the third spot in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 table, Pakistan women have lost all the four games played so far in the tournament.

West Indies women have 6 points in their kitty and they need to win their upcoming match against Pakistan to avoid any struggle for the semi-final spot. Their NRR is -0.930. They will enter the contest on Monday riding on a 4-run win over Bangladesh women.

Meanwhile, Pakistan women will aim for their first win in the ongoing competition. They currently hold the bottom spot in the table with zero points and an NRR of -0.996. In their last game, they lost to Bangladesh by 9 runs.

Head-To-Head

Both the sides have played 33 ODI matches against each other. West Indies women dominate the head-to-head battle with 24 wins to their name. The rest 9 games have been won by Pakistan women.

When is West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

The West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match is on March 21, 2022 (Monday).

At what time West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts?

The West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match starts at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match being played?

West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be played at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which channel in India will live telecast West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match?

West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD in India.

How to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match in India?

The live streaming of West Indies vs Pakistan ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match will be done via Disney+Hotstar.

