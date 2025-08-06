Nottingham Forest Vs Fiorentina: Nuno’s Side Fire Blanks Again In Pre-Season Stalemate

Nottingham Forest's winless pre-season campaign continued after they drew 0-0 with Fiorentina at the City Ground.
The Premier League side were second-best in the match, with Matz Sels providing crucial saves in both halves to keep the scoreline level.
Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea was called into action after 13 minutes, making a good save to deny Forest's recent signing Dan Ndoye.
Sels first denied Cher Ndour's near-post effort from a corner before saving Moise Kean's strike from point-blank range after the striker dribbled through the heart of the Forest defence.
Both sides were quiet in the second half, with Sels being forced to make one more big save in the 85th minute while substitutes Taiwo Awoniyi and Jota Silva struggled at the other end.
Forest will face Al-Qadisiyah in their final pre-season game before the Premier League season begins, while Fiorentina face Manchester United on Sunday to end their tour of England.
Data Debrief: Attacking woes in pre-season for Nuno
Nuno Espirito Santo's side are now winless in six pre-season matches, with four draws and two losses.
Both defeats also came against English opposition, with a 3-1 loss to Fulham and 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City.
To make matters worse for Nuno, Forest have only scored once in pre-season, with all four draws finishing goalless.