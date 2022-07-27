WI Vs IND, 3rd ODI: India Opt To Bat First After Shikhar Dhawan Wins Toss In Port Of Spain

India have opted to bat first after Shikhar Dhawan won the toss against West Indies in the third and final ODI. India have already won the series by winning the first two games by three runs and two wickets.

Live Scorecard | Ball-By-Ball Commentary | Cricket News

India have made one change. Prasidh Krishna has come in place of Avesh Khan. Meanwhile, West Indies have made three changes from the side that played in the last game. Jason Holder, Keemo Paul and Keacy Carty have replaced Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd.

Playing XIs

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales