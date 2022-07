West Indies Vs India, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score: West Indies Bowl First Against India

With the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia less than three months away, India's five-match series against West Indies started on Friday at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Windies handed Alzarri Joseph his ODI debut. Here are the playing XIs:

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul.

India:Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh.

The series marks the return of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya for India, while the Nicholas Pooran-led Windies have been boosted by the arrival of Shimron Hetmyer. India won the preceding three-match ODIs 3-0 with Shikhar Dhawan leading the visitors to their 12th successive series win in the format against the Windies.

Squads

West Indies : Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Odean Smith, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Devon Thomas.

India : Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan.

